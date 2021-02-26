12 residents apply to serve
A vacancy on the Apple Valley City Council created by the appointment of Mayor Clint Hooppaw in January has generated a lot of interested applicants.
According to the city, 12 residents applied to fill the vacant council position by the Feb. 16 deadline. The first two days of interviews for the applicants were held on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the third one being scheduled for Thursday, March 4.
“We are fortunate to have many qualified applicants who have stepped forward to express their interest in serving on the City Council,” City Administrator Tom Lawell said.
Lawell said if the city is able to complete all of the interviews by March 4, he anticipates the final selection would be made at the March 11 City Council meeting.
“I would expect that the City Council will use a process similar to that used when appointing members to the city’s commissions and committees,” he said.
The applicants
The residents who filed to serve on the council are John Dusek III, Linda Garrett-Johnson, David Goble, Noel Hammill, Joseph Landru, Johnson Madamu, Thomas Melander, Gloria Myre, Nancy Paradeise, Helaine Powell, Becky Sandahl and Paul Scanlan.
The term for the vacant City Council seat expires Dec. 31, 2022.
After the deadline, the city posted information about the applicants on its website.
Dusek, a 22-year resident said on his application he’s a “semi-retired computer business owner, home remodeler, entrepreneur.” His past civic experience includes past president of Apple Valley Rotary, a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon founder and Apple Valley Chamber member.
“I’m very interested in the process of how the city works, growing AV as a business friendly community and offering service above self,” he wrote on the application.
Garrett-Johnson was one of seven candidates who filed to run as a City Council candidate during the 2020 general election. She said while she’s recently retired, she has an organization development certified “Lean Six Sigma Business Process Consultancy.” She has lived in Apple Valley since 2012. She serves on the board of directors for 360 Communities and previously served on the board of directors for the West Side Citizens Organization and the Neighborhood Development Alliance.
“My heart is to serve the community and bring my civic/community engagement public policy skills; as a well as lived experiences to the Apple Valley City Council. My leadership style is to serve the community and elevate stakeholder voices,” she said on the application.
Goble, a six-year Apple Valley resident, is a substitute teacher. He said he was previously involved with the Head Start Policy Council in South Dakota.
“I think a fresh voice needs to be added. I’ve been active in various fields of business and hope for a better future,” he said on the application. Hammill is a self-employed event promoter who has resided in the city for 18 years. He said he spent three years on the Apple Valley Cemetery Committee, followed by seven years on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
“I want to continue serving my community in a capacity where I can see projects through to their end,” he said on the application.
Landru was one of seven candidates who filed to run for the City Council in the 2020 general election. A direct sales manager and volunteer firefighter, he’s lived in the city for a “combined” 38 years. He’s been part of the Apple Valley Fire Department since 2001.
“These are difficult times, I don’t seek power or popularity. I wish to stand up for freedom and do what is right,” he said on the application. “I love Apple Valley and would hate to see the violence/chaos that is happening in Minneapolis happen here.”
Madamu is a senior software test engineer and has lived in Apple Valley since 2014. Madamu was previously involved with urban planning efforts in southern India, according to the application.
“As a immigrant from India, this country has given a lot to me and my family and I want to serve my community to give back,” Madamu said.
Melander is a commercial real estate broker who has lived in Apple Valley since 1989. He’s served on the Apple Valley Planning Commission for about 24 years, including the last five years as chair. He’s been involved with the Lake Alimagnet Homeowners Association in various roles including president and is a member of Risen Savior Catholic Church.
“I see the opportunity to serve on the council as the next, logical step in service to the city. Planning Commission is an advisory function. As such we gather information, evaluate, discuss, tweak and ultimately make decisions to the City Council,” he said on the application. “Having a voice on the council would allow me to work towards implementing those recommendations.”
Myre is an attorney and director of alumni engagement and student life at the University of St. Thomas. She has resided in Apple Valley for six years. She’s served on Minnesota’s Legislative Salary Council since 2017; clerked at the Minnesota Supreme Court and served as a citizen outreach liaison for the Minnesota Governor’s Office.
“Apple Valley offers a terrific quality of life. Our city leaders have done a great job managing core local government functions and carefully planning our city’s expansion to nearly its limits, all while keeping spending in check,” she said. “It would be my honor to serve our community on the City Council to help continue those successes.”
Paradeise, a 33-year resident, is a database manager at Special Olympics Minnesota and business owner. She’s served on the Special Olympics Minnesota board of directors, Lions Club, as an Eastview High School Football Booster and been a member of the chamber. She said she was interested in serving to “give back to our community in a new and different capacity.”
Powell is an attorney who has lived in Apple Valley for two years. She previously worked as a deputy district attorney for the 9th judicial district in Colorado.
“Serving on the City Council is an opportunity to not just know this community better. It is helping to preserve what makes this city a great place to live while also recognizing and pursuing opportunities that can make it even greater,” she said.
Sandahl is the owner of Rebecca Claire Woodworking and is a stay-at-home mother. She’s lived in Apple Valley for five years. She said she wants to be part of continuing the good in Apple Valley and helping to improve where it is needed.
“I am open to listening to concerns brought by the people and know that I do not have all the answers and therefore willing to listen to the advice of experts and opinions of the people who live here before forming my own judgments,” she said.
Scanlan is the founder of a consulting firm providing individual coaching and strategy consulting services to small and mid-sized businesses. He’s lived in Apple Valley for nearly 15 years. He’s served on the Planning Commission for over a decade and participated on the Citizens Police Academy in 2008.
“I view the Apple Valley City Council member position as a capstone role where I can apply my knowledge and experiences from the Planning Commission, volunteerism, career and education in a comprehensive and impactful manner,” he said on the application.
