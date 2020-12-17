Lakeville bar and restaurant was filled with patrons Wednesday
Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville became the epicenter for the debate over how far Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has gone in banning indoor dining and gathering at bars and restaurants, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The bar opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday in defiance of the executive order ban on selling alcohol for in-person consumption, which was extended into January by the governor later in the day. That announcement was carried on Alibi’s television sets, as people crammed into the bar to eat, drink and be merry.
Later in the day, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division announced that it would suspend Alibi Drinkery’s liquor license for 60 days, pending a hearing on the matter, which has not be scheduled.
Lisa Monet Zarza told APG newspapers last week that she was going to be part of some 150 businesses across the state in the Reopen Minnesota Coalition that would defy the governor’s orders on Wednesday by opening to full operations. Other Dakota County businesses on the list included Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley.
Zarza granted television interviews to local news stations and welcomed the support of so many patrons, many of whom didn’t wear masks inside the restaurant or social distance – two of the central recommendations of public health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s insane,” Zarza told the Star Tribune about the overflow crowd. “We’ve got people I’ve never seen before driving in from an hour away, just to show their support.”
People at the bar and on social media said the governor has gone too far in restricting businesses that are struggling to survive. Restaurants over the past several weeks have been allowed to only serve take-out food. That isn’t enough for places like Alibi Drinkery, which relies on revenue from in-person alcohol sales, according to Zarza.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that the executive order is in place to save lives and avoid overwhelming hospitals. He said that more than 90% of the state’s hospital intensive care and non-intensive care rooms were filled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
“I’m also asking businesses that are considering reopening in defiance of executive orders not to do it,” he said. “You’re putting people at risk. People will get sick and die because of you. Not only from COVID-19: if someone has a heart attack or a stroke or a car accident and dies because they can’t get an ICU bed that’s being used by someone who got COVID at your establishment, or got it from someone who got it at your establishment, that death is also on you.”
Zarza said she had to lay off 45 employees due to the restrictions on bars and restaurants.
Hospitality Minnesota said on Wednesday the extension of the restrictions should be reconsidered.
“The tide is turning, as we have witnessed all week as more and more businesses are willing out of desperation to risk fines and penalties to save their livelihoods,” the organization said.
“I know COVID-19 is an economic crisis as well as a health crisis,” Ellison said. “Right now, bars and restaurants reopening for on-premises indoor service is the wrong way to solve the economic crisis: it’s dangerous and puts neighbors, loved ones, and whole communities at risk.”
To date, 4,575 people have died due to complications of COVID-19 in Minnesota and more than 386,000 have been confirmed as having the virus.
Zarza told KSTP that she understands that the virus is real and that people are dying, but it goes much deeper than that.
Supporters of bars and restaurants like Alibi re-opening for indoor service say that job loss is leading to an economic and mental health crisis. They say people can’t pay costs for housing and food since they have lost work hours and unemployment benefits have run out.
“Glad to see people enjoying their life and liberty in the way they see fit,” said one Twitter commentor to photos posted by the Star Tribune at the restaurant. “Everyone else can stay home if they think it best. It’s the great thing about America.”
“What’s so unfortunate about this, is their actions won’t just affect them,” said another. “Their decisions today will affect their families, elderly loved ones, compromised individuals and me! A healthcare worker who will take care of them in the hospital regardless of their choices.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.