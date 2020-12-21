Lakeville bar and restaurant that opened in defiance of state order taken to court
Last week, Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville became the epicenter for the debate over Gov. Tim Walz’s ban on indoor dining and gathering at bars and restaurants in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The bar opened at 11 a.m. last Wednesday in defiance of the executive order, which was extended into January by the governor later in the day. That announcement was carried on Alibi’s television sets, as people crammed into the bar to eat, drink and be merry.
The merriment didn’t last long.
Later in the day, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division announced that it would suspend Alibi’s liquor license for 60 days, pending a hearing on the matter.
On Thursday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Alibi for openly violating the ban on on-premises dining, and filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, which the Dakota County District Court granted on Friday, the same day that Minnesota Department of Health issued a cease-and-desist order to Alibi, after determining it had “violated executive orders designed to protect its employees, customers and community from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Alibi co-owner Lisa Monet Zarza, who also owns Alibi at Froggy Bottoms in Northfield, told APG newspapers last week that she was going to be part of some 150 businesses across the state in the Reopen Minnesota Coalition that would defy the governor’s orders on Dec. 16 by opening to full operations. Other Dakota County businesses on the list included Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley.
Zarza granted television interviews to local news stations and welcomed the support of patrons, many of whom didn’t wear masks inside the restaurant or social distance – two of the central recommendations of public health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s insane,” Zarza told the Star Tribune about the overflow crowd. “We’ve got people I’ve never seen before driving in from an hour away, just to show their support.”
People at the bar and on social media said the governor has gone too far in restricting businesses that are struggling to survive. Restaurants over the past several weeks have been allowed to only serve take-out food. That isn’t enough for places like Alibi Drinkery, which relies on revenue from in-person alcohol sales, according to Zarza.
Ellison said that the executive order is in place to save lives and avoid overwhelming hospitals. He said that more than 90% of the state’s hospital intensive care and non-intensive care rooms were filled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
“I’m also asking businesses that are considering reopening in defiance of executive orders not to do it,” he said. “You’re putting people at risk. People will get sick and die because of you. Not only from COVID-19: if someone has a heart attack or a stroke or a car accident and dies because they can’t get an ICU bed that’s being used by someone who got COVID at your establishment, or got it from someone who got it at your establishment, that death is also on you.”
Zarza said she had to lay off 45 employees due to the restrictions on bars and restaurants.
Hospitality Minnesota said on Dec. 16 the extension of the restrictions should be reconsidered.
“The tide is turning, as we have witnessed all week as more and more businesses are willing out of desperation to risk fines and penalties to save their livelihoods,” the organization said.
“I know COVID-19 is an economic crisis as well as a health crisis,” Ellison said. “Right now, bars and restaurants reopening for on-premises indoor service is the wrong way to solve the economic crisis: it’s dangerous and puts neighbors, loved ones, and whole communities at risk.”
As of Monday, 4,850 people have died due to complications of COVID-19 in Minnesota and more than 397,000 have been confirmed as having the virus.
The attorney general said in filing the lawsuit that at least 241 Dakota County people have died due to COVID-19 and 27,798 have tested positive.
“Dakota County is presently experiencing extremely high rates of community spread of COVID-19,” it said, and the 14-day case rate per 10,000 people has “jumped dramatically” from 29.10 to 141.51 (Oct. 17 to Nov. 28).
Ellison said Fairview Ridges had a 90% occupancy of ICU beds with only one bed available.
“This is the deadly backdrop against which the defendant has decided to defy an order intended to stem community spread of a virus,” the lawsuit said.
Minnesota Department of Health’s contact tracing investigations have shown that apart from long-term care settings, bars and restaurants are among the settings most frequently associated with COVID-19 outbreaks in Minnesota. He said MDH had traced 448 COVID-19 outbreaks and 4,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to bars and restaurants in Minnesota.
Zarza told KSTP that she understands that the virus is real and that people are dying, but it goes much deeper than that.
Supporters of bars and restaurants like Alibi re-opening for indoor service say that job loss is leading to an economic and mental health crisis. They say people can’t pay costs for housing and food since they have lost work hours and unemployment benefits have run out.
“Glad to see people enjoying their life and liberty in the way they see fit,” said one Twitter commentor to photos posted from the crowded restaurant by the Star Tribune. “Everyone else can stay home if they think it best. It’s the great thing about America.”
“What’s so unfortunate about this, is their actions won’t just affect them,” said another. “Their decisions today will affect their families, elderly loved ones, compromised individuals and me! A healthcare worker who will take care of them in the hospital regardless of their choices.”
Of the scores of other establishments made for dining-out or having a bar drink in Lakeville, they remained in compliance with the order.
Angry Inch Brewing, which is located next door to Alibi, said on its Facebook page: “Throughout this pandemic we have done our utmost to keep our staff, patrons, and surrounding community safe. That commitment is unwavering. To our family and friends who are on the front line, every day, fighting this global pandemic, thank you for all of your sacrifices.
“Yesterday’s event and continued activity are disrespectful to the surrounding businesses and to our community. Though we believe businesses should be allowed to speak for themselves we also believe with that comes the responsibility of the effects it has on your surrounding community. Angry Inch Brewing is not associated, related, or owned by the business next door, we remain an entity of our own.”
Elected officials also reacted to the actions of Alibi.
Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, brought up more than just the issue of a business defying a state order in a Facebook post that got plenty of reaction.
“Do I believe that restaurants should be open at some capacity? Yes, I do,” Little wrote. “Does that mean someone should open illegally? No, it doesn’t. This isn’t the Alamo, this isn’t the Boston Tea Party, this isn’t some grand Constitutional stand. This is a marketing ploy at the expense of other local businesses,” he said.
The former two-term mayor of Lakeville and a former City Council member also said area elected officials are scared to say anything about the situation. He also said he won’t ever be inside Alibi again since co-owner Ricardo Baldazo was charged with shooting at Burnsville police in September.
During the Sept. 2 incident when Baldazo, then 39, of Prior Lake, allegedly fired shots at Burnsville police, the newspaper reported that officers were close enough to whizzing bullets to describe their distinct sounds and see leaves falling from trees where the bullets passed by.
After firing the shots, Baldazo allegedly jumped from a window with a handgun in each hand. He dropped the weapons when ordered by police.
He was charged Sept. 4 with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault and bail was set at $1 million without conditions and $750,000 with conditions.
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire also chimed in when he said: “We (collectively) will get the pandemic we deserve. On display, people putting immediate & temporary self-gratification ahead of others. I sincerely hope they don’t go home to elderly parents, teachers, healthcare workers or first responders.”
“COVID-19 protocols are designed to slow the spread of this virus and reduce the impacts of this pandemic,” said MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff. “Our preference is always to work with business to bring them into compliance, and we consider regulatory actions as a last resort. The vast majority of businesses are doing their best to help slow down the spread of COVID-19, and we owe it to them to have a consistent and fair enforcement approach.”
Ellison sent a letter to Alibi prior to Dec. 16 outlining the consequences of opening in violation of the executive order.
That included civil penalties of up to $25,000 for each violation, suspension or revocation of a liquor license. No response to the letter was received.
Dakota County District Court scheduled a hearing in the matter for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
