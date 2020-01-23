Contact us
Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune,
15322 Galaxie Ave., Suite 219, Apple Valley, MN 55124.
Phone: 952-894-1111
Fax: 952-846-2010
Sun Thisweek Newspapers and the Dakota County Tribune’s office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To submit a paid obituary, go online to https://obits.ecmpublishers.com/obits/
To submit an engagement, wedding, birth, birthday announcement, go online to https://announcements.ecmpublishers.com/announcements/
To submit a classified ad, go online to http://ads.classifiedshub.biz/g/content/Advertising-Options
Deadline
Deadline for news items is 5 p.m. Tuesday for the following Friday editions of the Dakota County Tribune Apple Valley-Farmington-Rosemount and Sun Thisweek Lakeville, and Sun Thisweek Burnsville-Eagan. Submission of an item by deadline does not guarantee publication.
Letters to the editor
Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune welcome letters to the editor. Submitted letters must be no more than 350 words. Letters must be written by the author. All letters received must have the author’s name (no initials), phone number and address for verification purposes and received by 5 p.m. Tuesday for consideration of print for the following Friday edition of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune. Do not submit an anonymous letter.
Clearly indicate that your submission is for “letters to the editor.” Do not personally address staff members or other letter writers.
Do not write libelous information or personally attack others. We reserve the right to edit all letters. Submission of a letter does not guarantee publication. Letters reflect the opinion of the author. Multiple letters received from the same author will have a lower priority. A representative letter or letters received on the same topic may be run while others will not.
No election-related letters will run in the edition closest to the election date, unless the letter responds directly to information in a previously published letter. Letters from candidates will not be printed during an election, unless the letter responds directly to information in a previously-submitted letter. Candidate statements of thanks following a campaign are not run as letters to the editor or news releases.
Send letters to editor.thisweek@ecm-inc.com, use the online Reader News function (https://www.hometownsource.com/site/forms/online_services/letter_editor_sunthisweek/), fax to 952-846-2033 or mail to 15322 Galaxie Ave., Suite 219, Apple Valley, MN 55124.
Press releases – Notices of events, news items, business news, etc.
We prefer press releases emailed to editor.thisweek@ecm-inc.com or sent to us using the online Reader News function (https://www.hometownsource.com/site/forms/online_services/submit_news_ideas_sun_thisweek/). Include pertinent information such as time, date, and place. We do not have a word limit on submissions, but the lower the word count, the greater chance the item will run in the print edition. Digital photos submitted should have a resolution of at least 200 dpi. Include a name, email address and phone number of a person to contact if we have questions.
Thisweekend arts and entertainment
Submissions for inclusion in Thisweekend arts and entertainment pages should be sent to editor.thisweek@ecm-inc.com. Include a website, email address or phone number where readers can obtain more information about the event. Include a name, email address and phone number of a person to contact if we have questions.
Story ideas
We enjoy receiving story ideas or news tips from readers. You can send them to editor.thisweek@ecm-inc.com or use the online Reader News function (https://www.hometownsource.com/site/forms/online_services/submit_news_ideas_sun_thisweek/).
