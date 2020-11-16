The Rosemount City Council and staff continue to work with county, state, and federal officials to help support the local economy during the ongoing pandemic.
Recent efforts include distribution of The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grant funding, business fee rebates, waiving of late fees for utility bill payments, investing in personal protection equipment and facility modifications to ensure staff safety, and extending outdoor patio flexibility for local restaurants.
Rosemount has distributed $400,000 in Rosemount CARES small business grants, and another $103,348 in grants to local nonprofits.
Funding for the grants comes from the Federal CARES Act dollars Rosemount received. Dakota County also distributed another $60,000 in small business grants and recently expanded its parameters to include home-based businesses.
The Rosemount CARES grant program offered grants of up to $10,000 to assist businesses impacted by the pandemic. Those funds were designed to help assist with operating expenses including payroll, rent or lease payments, mortgage payments, utilities or payments to suppliers, and critical business modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We at CA GEAR were so excited to build and bring our sports gear manufacturing company, along with launching the Tru Playerz Training Facility, to Rosemount,” said owner Nate Bry. “Shortly after moving in, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Everything we’d worked so hard for over the last 13 years came to a screeching halt. Thankfully Rosemount came out with a great program to help small businesses.
“I applied for and received the grant. It meant so much to us at CA GEAR and helped reassure me that moving my business to my hometown was well worth it because Rosemount cares.”
Local nonprofits were also awarded a portion of the funding, with 360 Communities receiving $50,000, and Fairview Health Services receiving $53,348. The Rosemount City Council deliberated and ultimately voted to support these two agencies who provide key services in the community and who have seen marked increase in need throughout the pandemic.
“We are pleased to be able to distribute this funding throughout Rosemount to help keep our local business community and fellow service providers afloat during these challenging times,” said Mayor Bill Droste.
For more information on COVID-19 response and business resources, visit the city website.
