Residents will elect mayor, four council members on May 11
The township of Credit River will transform into the city of Credit River after the May 11 election when a mayor and four city council members are voted into office.
Residents will have multiple candidates to choose from for the offices, including three for mayor and five each for the two staggered-term council ballot entries.
Candidates for the two-year mayor’s term are Christopher Kostik, B.J. Jungmann and Rob Casey.
The five candidates for the two four-year council seats are Bob Hawkins, Karin A. Witt, Leroy Schommer, Dexter Spilman and Brent A. Lawrence.
The five candidates for the two two-year council seats are Abe Zanto, Alan Novak, Andrew Stevens, Paul H. Howe and Brock Dombrovski.
Sun Thisweek will be publishing candidate profiles in a future edition.
The current Township Board has five members, which includes a chairman. Since the 2016 election, only one contest for a four-year supervisor seat has had more than one candidate.
During the annual March elections, the most votes a candidate had received from 2016-18 was 56. During the 2020 election, Credit River moved its election from March to November, and Kostik received 2,543 votes as he was unopposed for chairman.
Kostik’s term would have expired in January 2025. Supervisors Howe and Schommer have terms that would have expired in January 2023. Supervisors Novak and Lawrence have terms that would have expired in January and March 2025, respectively. All of them are seeking election to the City Council.
Absentee and early voting have started in Credit River.
To request an absentee application be sent by mail, call 952-440-5515 (Credit River Town Hall) or 952-232-2001 (Lakeville Area School District 194). Once an application has been completed and mail it to the address noted below. A ballot will then be mailed.
Voters need a witness when completing the ballot. The witness can be either a registered Minnesota voter or a notary.
Mail the ballot back as soon as you can. Ballots will not be counted if received after May 11.
To vote in person, voters will complete a ballot application at the locations below and be issued a ballot that can be completed on-site. Once the voter has completed a ballot it will be sealed in an envelope provided and handed to the voting clerk to await tabulating.
• Credit River residents in Prior Lake ISD 719 and Lakeville ISD 194
Location: Credit River Town Hall, 5515 Meadow View Blvd., Prior Lake
Hours: Tuesdays from March 30 through May 4 during office hours from 8:30 a.m. to noon
Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, May 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For questions contact: 952-440-5515 or clerk@creditriver-mn.gov.
• Credit River residents of Lakeville Area School District ISD 194, regardless of their county affiliation
Any questions about early or absentee voting can be directed to Deanna Werner at 952-232-2001 or Deanna.Werner@isd194.org.
All residents of Lakeville Area School District ISD 194, regardless of their county affiliation, can vote early at Lakeville Area Schools District Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville
Hours: March 26-May 3, Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Extended hours: Tuesday, May 4, through Friday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 8, and Monday, May 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters who wish to place their ballot directly into a ballot box can vote early in-person at the Lakeville Area Schools District Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, from Tuesday, May 4, through Monday, May 10, during the hours noted above. Voter registration can also be done at these locations prior to voting.
