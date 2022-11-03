Six candidates are seeking election to two seats on the Credit River City Council. 

The candidates are Bob Boegeman, Paul W. Doelz, Jay Saterbak, Andrew Stevens, Greg Worthen and Abe Zanto. Stevens is a current council member. Council Member Al Novak did not file for reelection. 

lv credit river saterbak c.jpg

Jay Saterbak
lv credit river stevens c.jpg

Andrew Stevens
lv credit river zanto c.jpg

Abe Zanto

Tags

Load comments