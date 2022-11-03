Six candidates are seeking election to two seats on the Credit River City Council.
The candidates are Bob Boegeman, Paul W. Doelz, Jay Saterbak, Andrew Stevens, Greg Worthen and Abe Zanto. Stevens is a current council member. Council Member Al Novak did not file for reelection.
Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire. A response was not received from Bob Boegeman, Paul W. Doelz and Greg Worthen.
Jay Saterbak
Age: 62
Family: My wife Darcy and I have lived in Credit River for 24 years and have raised three children. We are conservative and generous people who love our backyard wildlife.
Occupation: I am a senior project manager and build restaurants and retail stores throughout North America with Elder-Jones, Inc., a national commercial general contractor headquartered in Bloomington, MN.
Education: Journeyman carpenter, firefighting and emergency first responder training, “Leadership in Energy, and Environmental Design” (LEED AP) accredited professional.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I have been a volunteer firefighter and first responder, Boy Scout leader, and now enjoy helping to raise funds for Kids n’ Kinship, a youth mentoring organization. I have been active in various professional industry and trade related organizations.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
I have lived here 24 years. I have attended many township meetings, including annual meetings where taxes were voted for by the residents and kept low. I have stayed well apprised and often involved in past issues that the township (now city) has faced and will be facing. I am for keeping development careful and smart to preserve the non-urban, non-suburban rural township feel that brought so many of us here. I learned long ago, the value of listening and being objective in making informed decisions. I will work to keep Credit River the “frugal” that we have all loved.
2) What would be your priorities if elected?
I want to help to ensure that any changes to Credit River are looked at fully, carefully, and very objectively and to instill full discussion to ensure that anyone affected by change is fully heard from and considered. Decisions should be made independent of influence from outside our community. There will be considerable growth as sewer and water services extend into the northern part. New infrastructure needs to be carefully planned so that costs are borne by the development and not current residents and taxpayers. Growth must pay for itself and not become a burden. We need to carefully and quickly institute ordinances and policies that will govern new growth. With our planning and zoning still quite young, I want to establish it quickly and carefully. We contract for almost all of our services, I will look to find reduction of costs or betterment of the value of those services.
3) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
We have an opportunity to keep Credit River rural feeling, non-urban, and non-suburban and to carefully plan so that there is order to its development and room for future needs and without destroying what the current residents enjoy. If allowed to, development could quickly get out of hand and or be haphazard. We need to further communicate the issues and our options. We have good communication tools in place. They need to be better projected. The 2040 Comp plan and zoning is a good start, but it needs to be engaged with much more detail and public input. Credit River has provided a very cost effective form of government. We need to ensure that incorporation does not stray from that. We need to ensure that city sewer systems are running in best form and that developers provide systems with longevity. Costs of growth must always be contained in the development.
Andrew Stevens, incumbent
Family: Wife, three young school age daughters, two pheasant hunting golden retrievers
Occupation: Emergency physician, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) medical director
Education: BS, MD
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Credit River City Council member (2021 special election), Minnesota State EMS Regulatory Board Advisory Committee, Minnesota Police Chiefs Association Special Advisory Council on Mental Health, Scott County Fire Chiefs Committee, Burnsville Rotary, Burnsville High School Pathways medical director and instructor, Dakota County EMS Council, Dakota County Mental Health Roundtable, Imagetrend Advisory Board, Super Bowl LII Public Safety and Operations Committee
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
Incumbent and a 911 first responder in Credit River, I have an ethical responsibility to all residents no other candidate does. Every day I make shared critical decisions as an emergency medicine physician including patients, families, and care teams with integrity and great responsibility. As your City Council member, I apply this after careful listening and assessment. I come armed with two decades experience in the public and nonprofit sector. As an EMS medical director I have special insight and experience working with over 120 townships, cities, and county governments throughout the Twin Cities region and Greater Minnesota.
2) What would be your priorities if elected?
Promote controlled and conservative development. Insist on a fiscally responsible city budget. Provide transparent and frequent communication to residents. Maintain affordable and common sense city services. Minimize local government regulations and ordinances. I am invested in the long game and like all of us I am raising my family in Credit River for the next 30 years. I care about this city’s future. I will continue to ask the questions others are thinking. I will listen and make decisions for every Credit River resident taking the perspective of walking in your shoes.
3) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Now that we transitioned to a city the Credit River community and leadership needs to come together and set the tone revisiting our 2040 comprehensive plan as the foundations for the future. Many residents I speak with value Credit River as an “escape from the city”; lower density housing, lack of stoplights and streetlights at every corner, and the rural feel. The 2020 transition to a city complicates things and I will work to keep these core values. Cities cost more period. Decisions made to offset this cost have profound, immediate, and future impacts. If we balance the pressure for progress we can embrace the future with the only the necessary change. To do this we need transparent genuine communication. Leadership should welcome the challenges that open communication brings. It is the only way to gather large diverse input and points of view when making difficult decisions.
Abe Zanto
Age: 46
Family: Married to Christa for 26 years. Six children and one daughter-in-law.
Occupation: CIO at Atmosphere Commercial Interiors
Education: BS in accounting
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I’m currently a Planning Commission member for Credit River in which I’ve been able to absorb the history of the township/city as well as see the changes that are approaching. I was previously the chairman of the board and treasurer for a nonprofit, Breakthrough Ministries, to assist the homeless in Minneapolis. Additionally, I have volunteered at several nonprofits and at our church as well as coached youth sports for my children over the years.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
Common sense, collaborative, honesty, and humbleness are values and characteristics that describe how I will preside in this City Council seat. I believe these traits will consistently serve the community well and stand the test of time. I will be available to the residents to hear the concerns and comments regarding our great city and work to bring your voice to the council.
2) What would be your priorities if elected?
My priorities for Credit River are Growth, Budget, and Future Municipal Needs.
Growth – Nearly every resident of Credit River lives in the city because of the space and lifestyle that is available. Growth needs to be calculated and logical while accounting for the history of the community. Growth for our children and grandchildren’s city should be thought through and discussed today to provide a good trajectory of growth for the future.
Budget – I will bring a fiscally conservative approach to our budget and ensure that the hard-earned money entrusted to the city by every resident is used wisely and efficiently.
Future Municipal Needs – As we continue to grow, the needs and desires of the city will also grow. It is imperative that we have these future focused conversations around city municipal needs now so that we are ready to act with a great solution rather than a rushed decision.
3) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
A few areas that the city can do better at are communication, transparency, and resident engagement. These three are all interrelated and should help in ensuring that our community is represented well and moving in the direction that the community desires. In my conversations throughout the community during this campaign I’ve heard time and time again, “If I would have known…”. While the city does comply with the rules around notifications to the community, many times residents aren’t aware of nor can find the details that go along with the notice easily. Without this readily available information, residents have a difficult time understanding when certain topics can, should, or will be discussed.
I’d like to make a shift in this communication so that residents can find the information that they need quickly and easily. I would also be very accessible to residents to have discussions regarding issues at hand.
