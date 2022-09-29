Craig, Kistner share views, take shots in chamber forums

Craig seeks third term in rematch of close 2020 race
In an online candidate forum, 2nd District U.S. Rep. Angie Craig touted her efforts on behalf of businesses, farmers, patients and law enforcement while calling her Republican opponent “too extreme for our congressional district” on issues including abortion.
Craig, a Democrat from Prior Lake seeking a third term in the Nov. 8 election, and Republican candidate Tyler Kistner, also of Prior Lake, appeared separately Sept. 19 in forums hosted by the Chamber Coalition of Dakota County. The group includes the Burnsville, Apple Valley, Lakeville, Hastings and River Heights chambers of commerce.
The closely watched race is a rematch of 2020, when Craig beat Kistner by a margin of 2.26%.
Craig told interviewer Blois Olson, who asked questions provided by the business community, she supported the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden and pandemic relief programs such as the bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program and Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which “saved so many businesses.”
“The former president (Republican Donald Trump) signed four of my bills into law,” said Craig, who serves on the House agriculture, energy and commerce and small-business committees. “And I ranked in the top 3% of all bipartisan members of Congress according to Common Ground Committee. I’ve pushed congressional leadership on legislation to lower prescription drug costs, fought policies that would hurt family farmers, and I’ve led efforts to ban members of Congress from trading stocks.”
By contrast, Kistner has said he would have voted against the infrastructure bill and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that funneled pandemic relief grants to many businesses via cities and counties, Craig said.
Kistner opposes the Inflation Reduction Act, now law, which she supported and which “lowers the cost of health care and moves us toward energy independence,” Craig said.
“He has touted inflation as something that is helping Republicans at the ballot box instead of coming up with policy ideas to actually address the issues,” Craig said.
Kistner has said raising the eligibility age for Social Security and Medicare is “something we should look at,” Craig said.
“And he called a national abortion ban bill just introduced last week (by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina) reasonable,” she said. “As your federal representative, I will always protect your rights, your freedoms and your privacy.”
Craig said she’s voted twice in Congress to codify the Roe v. Wade abortion protection now overturned by the Supreme Court, “and I will do everything in my power to protect reproductive rights.”
Asked about increased crime plaguing businesses, Craig said she’s “advocated fiercely to support local law enforcement.” She staked a position, though it’s outside her district, against a failed ballot question to replace the Minneapolis Police Department.
Touting an election endorsement from Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie, Craig said she’s voted for police funding programs “time and time again, and it’s why I keep pushing my Democratic colleagues in Washington to better understand the challenges that our local police departments are facing, and especially over the last several years.”
She was asked about massive federal spending during the pandemic, inflation and deficit reduction.
The Inflation Reduction Act will save about $300 billion in federal spending by the end of the decade, Craig said. It will cap seniors’ prescription drug costs at $2,000 per year and includes a proposal she has championed to cap insulin costs at $35 a month for Medicare and Medicaid patients, she said.
It will “accelerate America’s energy independence by moving more toward renewable energy,” Craig said, noting that she’s advocated for more U.S. oil and gas drilling during that transition.
Inflation is a global issue, and the “preponderance of that impact has been caused by a major disruption in our supply chains,” Craig said. “Certainly we’ve seen the impact that has on working families. I know that there is real pain out there.”
Government must incentivize companies to diversify their supply chains and keep more manufacturing in the U.S., Craig said, pointing to the CHIPS Act, now law, aimed at reducing U.S. reliance on foreign-made semiconductors.
“Chip manufacturing is coming back to America, and it’s really critical that we do that,” Craig said.
Asked about Biden’s executive actions to forgive some federally backed student debt, Craig it will “provide a little bit of debt relief.” But the bigger issue is that college has become too expensive, she said.
“We’ve sold a bill of goods to too many students that this is the only path for you, and that’s one of the reasons why, as a mother, I want to be a strong proponent for career skills and technical education as a member of Congress,” Craig said.
Asked about immigration, low domestic unemployment and getting immigrants into the workforce, Craig bemoaned the death of a bipartisan immigration reform bill after the Senate approved it in 2013.
“I believe we have got to invest in border security, but we also have to make sure that we have a system that people can come here legally and get through,” Craig said. “As long as the system is broken, people are going to attempt to go around the system.”
She said she voted for the Workforce Modernization Act, which passed in the House and would provide more H-2A visas for workers that some agricultural producers “desperately” need.
The Craig and Kistner interviews are online at dakotacountychambers.com and the chambers’ individual websites.
