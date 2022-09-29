Craig, Kistner share views, take shots in chamber forums

Kistner: Democrats hurting economy, energy independence
In an online candidate forum, Republican Tyler Kistner blasted U.S.
Rep. Angie Craig and her fellow Democrats in Washington while offering himself as a voice for the middle class and small business.
Kistner, of Prior Lake, is in a rematch with Craig, also of Prior Lake, who is seeking re-election on Nov. 8 to a third term in Congress from Minnesota’s 2nd District. Craig beat Kistner by 2.26% in 2020.
The two appeared separately Sept. 19 in forums hosted bv the Chamber Coalition of Dakota County, which includes the Burnsville, Apple Valley, Lakeville, Hastings and River Heights chambers of commerce. Kistner and interviewer Blois Olson said Craig turned down a request for a joint appearance.
The economy is suffering from “the reckless government spending that President Biden, Congresswoman Craig and their Washington Democrats have continued to push,” Kistner said. “I mean, inflation is still a record 40-year high and is continuing to affect the cost of living for every single American household. The very first thing I’m going to do is find solutions to rein in this federal government spending, to lower inflation and to invest in American businesses.”
He dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act Craig supported and Biden signed the “Inflation Recession Act.”
“It’s really had zero impact on lowering inflation and only added billions of dollars into the spending,” Kistner said.
A former Marine Corps Special Forces member who did four overseas tours during nine years of active duty, Kistner said he runs a small consulting business and volunteers time to the Marine Reserves.
Noting that Craig, a former St. Jude Medical executive, publicly chided him for missing a campaign finance filing deadline, Kistner said “I live in the middle class” while she lives in a “nice, beautiful mansion.”
Answering forum questions posed by the business community, Kistner said there’s been a “steep increase” in crime, especially in the seven-county metro area.
“When you go across the district, parents are hesitant to even let their children go out to the park and play these days due to lawlessness in our streets, and it’s really sad that so many families are experiencing this,” Kistner said. “It’s that rhetoric from that ‘defund the police’ movement, and their allies who literally supported Congresswoman Craig and had these disastrous effects on law enforcement’s ability to really recruit and retain these officers who are keeping our communities safe.”
Craig voted twice to end qualified immunity for law enforcement officers, Kistner said. According to a Sept. 10 Star Tribune article, Craig said her thinking on the legal doctrine that protects officers accused of misconduct from civil legal actions has evolved since her votes on police reform measures after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Given the attacks on law enforcement and damage to morale and the ability to recruit and retain officers, qualified immunity must remain, she said in the article.
Kistner said he will “always have law enforcement’s backs, not just when polling tells me to do so.”
Asked about President Biden’s executive action to forgive some federal student loan debt, Kistner said he prefers tax credits incentivizing businesses to offer loan-repayment programs to students entering the workforce.
More young people should enter the trades, and tuition assistance should be tailored “to assist those in need to gain those skills necessary for the workforce, and really help provide that incentive to enter the workforce, not remain apart from it,” Kistner said.
Asked about immigration and the need for migrant workers during record low unemployment, Kistner said: “First we need to secure our border and stop the flux of illegal immigration and start enforcing the laws that we actually have on the books. This will also stop the influx of record levels of fentanyl which are entering this country, which is the leading cause of death amongst people ages 18 to 45.”
He called for immigration reform “that helps prioritize highly skilled migrants” to fill unfilled jobs.
Asked about energy affordability and the transition to cleaner energy, Kistner said Washington Democrats “have literally destroyed America’s energy independence. This is one of the most damaging things they’ve done the last two years, to raise prices Americans are paying at the pump, the cost to heat our homes, which is only going to get worse as we get into the winter here the next few months and increase the cost of living for every American household.”
Asked about health care and drug prices, particularly for seniors, Kistner said he wants to open the American market to foreign-made drugs and allow the sale of health insurance across state lines. Both would spur greater competition and reduce prices, he said.
Health savings accounts and billing transparency can make health care more affordable, Kistner said.
Asked about supply chain disruptions, he said measures offered by Craig and the Democrats are “band-aid fixes.”
“Many of these bills will help, but the truth is we need a common-sense approach to deal with the fact that we are far too reliant on foreign markets and their supply chains, something the pandemic definitely brought to light for a lot of us in America.”
He called for more mining in northern Minnesota as part of that effort.
Asked about abortion, and his public comment that South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed national abortion ban after 15 weeks is “reasonable,” Kistner said:
“Personally, I’m pro-life with the exception for rape, incest, life of the mother, and yet no one’s ever gotten Angie Craig on her position, because Angie Craig and the Democrats are trying to scare you about me. And I get that. But my objection is that Angie Craig’s policies allow for an abortion, for any reason, even nine months into pregnancy, even minutes before the child’s to be delivered. That one I can’t go for. And she’s voted twice for that. This decision should be left to the states, not the federal government.”
The Kistner and Craig interviews are online at dakotacountychambers.com and the chambers’ individual websites.
