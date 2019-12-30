Farmington School District Superintendent Jay Haugen announced his retirement in the last two minutes of a two-hour joint School Board and City Council meeting on July 15.
“I am here tonight to say that after 30 years as a school administrator, 23 years as a superintendent and eight years in Farmington - all great things - that I have been so honored to serve this community and felt so loved and challenged by this community, but it is time for me to say I do intend to retire, I do intend to step away at a point this year,” he said.
Haugen retired on Nov. 15 after leading District 192 since June 2011.
The School Board agreed to name Jason Berg as interim superintendent. Berg has served the district as executive director of educational services, high school principal, math specialist and teacher. The board approved an additional interim salary of $27,970 be paid to Berg through June 30, 2020.
During a board work session, Berg said: “I would be more than happy to do the interim role, and we have a great administrative team, and I would be more than happy and proud to continue to work on what we are doing whether that is in an interim role or whatever the future may hold.”
The board debated on whether or not to conduct the search itself or pay a firm to do it. They decided to use in-district vetting process after the board heard consulting firms give presentations during a nearly three-hour work session.
The superintendent position will likely be posted in early March or late February and the interview process will most likely begin in March.
A final superintendent hiring decision will likely be voted upon by the board in May.
New board leadership
The School Board’s new and returning members took oaths of office during the Jan. 14 regular meeting.
The returning board members are Melissa Sauser and Steve Corraro and the newly-elected board member is Rebecca Kaletta.
Jacilyn Doyle became the new board chair and Julie Singewald was elected vice chair. Jake Cordes became the board clerk, and Kaletta was voted in as the new treasurer.
The board approved new salaries for its members in 2019 that included a 2 percent stipend increase, which was in line with district pay raises. The 2019 board stipends included $5,585 to the board chair, $5,037 to the vice chair, and $4,488 to other board members for the year.
New strategic plan, video
Students shared personal testimony on how they were able to discover their personal “spark” in a new district video entitled “We Are Farmington – We Are Tigers.”
Jason Berg, the educational director of educational services for Farmington Public Schools, shared the details of the new strategic plan at a joint work session of the School Board and City Council. He explained a new video that shows how teachers and staff are deploying the plan.
The district's new strategic plan outlines steps where students become leaders with support from teachers and staff.
“The true reality is we don’t know where this will lead us, but if you say you can turn the work over to who you are working with and free them up, then you never know where it is going to go,” Berg said. “I think one thing our education system has lacked for a long time is they (students) have been given information, and they have never had to take that information and do something with it, and this will be a key driver for us moving into the future."
The goal will be for educators to meet each student where they are and help them design their own personalized learning and then teachers can build on that, Berg said.
Berg “Personalized learning does not mean letting go – it means holding on until a student has learned how to learn and is ready to go, and we really have to focus on helping kids learn how to learn, and if we think we know what the target is going to be in next four to five years, we are going to miss it and our kids will not be able to meet those highest aspirations.”
FHS robotics team visits The White House
The pinnacle of this year’s Farmington High Rogue Robotics' season came with a visit to the White House in Washington, D.C., where it gave a presentation as part of First Lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” campaign.
The robotics team explained to the nation how it designed and engineered a special wheelchair for a Farmington preschooler named Cillian Jackson, son of Tyler and Krissy Jackson.
In December 2018, the team brought joy to the family and freedom to the toddler who learned how to navigate his way while driving this wheelchair built with ingenuity and childlike qualities of a Power Wheels toy car. Cillian, who was born with a genetic condition that limited his mobility, and his family were grateful for this life-changing project.
“It was great to change a little kid’s life and give him mobility,” said head robotics coach Spencer Elvebak. The team engineered the wheelchair by wiring and programming it with a joy stick.
“They had to gut the electronics and reprogram it and put in its own board and electrical components to program a single, multi-directional joystick, and since he was smaller we had to modify his seat and put in a harness and we used a bicycle seat for a child,” Elvebak said.
Farmington High team member Cami Schachtele said it was fun and emotionally moving to build the wheelchair.
“They said you could see a new sparkle in his eyes when he goes around and that is just so amazing, especially since he cannot get around himself, and to be able to give him the opportunity of any mobility, especially from high school students, I think that is so cool and really special,” Schachtele said.
Team member Jeisabella Loza said: “To give this one little boy the best present for Christmas was just the best feeling ever, and to see Cillian not knowing what to do with it in the beginning - it was great to see what he can actually do with it now.”
