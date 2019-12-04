Some high school students in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District may be able to enroll in an advanced drone construction course next school year.
That’s one example of a new course students can choose from if proposed changes and additions to middle school and high school class offerings get final School Board approval.
Director of Teaching and Learning Steve Troen outlined the proposed changes for the 2020-21 school year to the board on Nov. 18. He said the item was expected to come back to the board for a vote at its Dec. 9 meeting.
“Many factors shape the proposed course changes each year,” he said.
Troen said each course must progress through a thorough review process before approval. The process includes the involvement of teachers, principals, the teaching and learning department and review by the superintendent’s cabinet. The School Board is the final step in the approval process.
The factors affecting the changes include academic content standards developed at the state level through the Minnesota Department of Education, college and career readiness, specialized programs, and student interest and need, Troen said.
Sometimes courses are slightly restructured or renamed to better reflect course content or course standards, Troen said.
For college and career readiness, shifting trends in the career marketplace and the demands of post-secondary education can both have an impact. District 196 students have several chances to earn college credit while in school through College in the Schools, Advanced Placement and dual-credit courses.
Troen said courses can also grow and develop out of partnerships with businesses or higher education partners, or within specialized programs and pathways. During the current school year, a pilot partnership has grown around a certified nursing assistant course and for next year, the CNA course will be offered as part of the districtwide career development program.
Middle school
According to School Board documents, five changes are proposed at the middle school level.
There would be three replicated courses at Falcon Ridge Middle School – Build for Change: Design, Technology, Engineering, Science; Game Creation and Design: Design, Technology, Engineering, Science, and Designed by Nature: Design, Technology, Engineering, Science.
Valley Middle School would get two new courses – STEM Applied Arts and Heritage Spanish.
High School
Several changes are proposed for the high school level, according to the board documents.
For Apple Valley High School:
• Renamed courses would be: Math Modeling with Applications (previously Technical Math); Extended Algebra with Trigonometry (previously Algebra 2 Concepts) and Dance Studies 1 (previously Dance Appreciation).
• Replicated courses would be International Cinema and United Physical Education.
• New courses would be Advanced Drone Construction; Mind Body Connection; Dance Studies 2, Social Dance and Certified Nursing Assistant.
For Eagan High School:
• Replicated courses would be: AP Economics and Environmental Studies.
• New courses would be Women and Society: a Global Perspective, Adelante III, Advanced Construction Careers and CNA.
For Eastview High School:
• A renamed course would be Fashion Engineering and Design (previously Fashion Design Trends).
• A replicated course would be CIS German.
• A new course would be CNA.
For Rosemount High School:
• Courses that would be dropped due to low enrollment would be Winter Outdoor Recreation; T1, T2 and T3 Speed, Power, Agility, Reaction, Quickness; Anatomy and Physiology and Religion in Human Culture.
• Renamed courses would be CIS Physiology (previously Anatomy and Physiology) and Intro to Video Production (previously Multimedia: Intro to Video).
• A replicated course would be United Physical Education.
• New courses would be Spanish as a Heritage Language III; Spanish as a Heritage Language IV and CNA.
The School of Environmental Studies would get a new course called Happiness: the Art of Wellbeing.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
