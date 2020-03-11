Data touches on school climate, mental health, substance use and more
According to the latest Minnesota Student Survey results, one in 10 District 196 students in eighth, ninth and 11th grades have gone through three or more adverse childhood experiences.
That’s one of the data points School Board members learned at the March 9 meeting. Nandi Rieck, federal and state program specialist, summarized some of the results of the 2019 survey, which were released in the fall, as they pertained to the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District.
The survey, administered every three years to students in fifth, eighth, ninth and 11th grades, includes questions related school; use of time and activities; family and relationships; risk factors, health and safety; mental health; behavior; substance use; sexual health and protective factors. The number of questions vary by grade level.
Student participation in the survey is anonymous, confidential and voluntary, Rieck said.
“Eighty-one percent of school districts in the state of Minnesota participated in the Minnesota Student Survey in 2019, with a statewide student participation rate of 64 percent. In District 196 all of our schools administered the survey, resulting in 87.2 percent student participation rate for our district,” she said.
Rieck said the survey provides district employees “a rich window of opportunity to learn more” about students. The results are desegregated by grade level, gender, school, district and state.
“This allows us to look at the data from a variety of perspectives. Additionally, because we have data extended back to 1989, we’re able to look at trends over time, including shifts in results by student groups as they move from grade five to grade eight and then into grade 11,” she said.
Rieck noted several factors can affect the reliability of the data including changes in questions from survey to survey, changes in the student groups being surveyed and grade level groups change over time as new students move in, change schools or leave the district.
The presentation included data about school climate information, mental health, substance use and “other areas of interest.”
School climate
Rieck said District 196 has a history of students supporting the state, “Teachers care about students.”
“This is an area of the survey where District 196 consistently exceeds the state average, particularly in grades 9 and 11,” she said. “Additionally, 88 to 94 percent of District 196 students endorse feeling safe at school. Again, this is higher than the state average at all grade levels, particularly in our high schools.”
The district continues to closely monitor questions and data around bullying. In 2019, District 196 students reported a higher rate of bullying by race, disability,weight and appearance since 2016. Cyberbullying reports are decreasing but rates of physical bullying, spreading rumors, making sexual jokes or comments and feeling excluded have increased, Rieck said.
The survey included questions about school resource officers for the first time in 2016. About 97 percent of District 196 students agreed its a good idea to have resource officers in the schools and awareness of the service has increased, Rieck said.
Attendance questions were added to the 2019 survey. District 196 students reported missing school most often because of vacation, feeling sad, lack of sleep, being behind in homework, or not being prepared for a test.
“Not feeling safe at school as a reason for absences was as low as 1 to 2 percent,” Rieck said.
Mental health
Rieck said the district has focused on students’ increasing mental health concerns for several years, and the 2019 levy highlighted the need for more mental health services and support in schools. Responses from District 196 students in the survey validated those needs, she added.
“Similar to trends across the state and country, students report increases in being diagnosed with a mental health problem that has persisted for at least six months being treated for a mental illness, engaging in self-harm, considering suicide and attempting suicide. In 2019, 189 students in grades 8, 9 and 11 who completed the survey indicated that they had attempted suicide in the past year,” she said.
The Minnesota Student Survey added an element known as the adverse childhood experiences study. The district is using this tool to train staff and intervene with student using-trauma informed practices, Rieck said.
Based on the research, students with three or more adverse childhood experiences are two-and-a half times more likely to fail classes, qualify for special education, be suspended or drop out of school, Rieck said.
“The adverse childhood experiences identified most often were living with someone who is depressed or has a mental health issue, emotional abuse and physical abuse,” she said.
Substance use
According to the survey, overall students in District 196 report the use of alcohol, cigarettes, marijuana and prescription or illegal drugs continues to decline.
“The area of greatest concern is vaping. The number of students engaging in vaping is substantial and rising. Eight percent of eighth-graders, 12 to 17 percent of ninth-graders and 26 to 30 percent of 11th-graders reported vaping at least once in 30 days prior to taking the survey, Rieck said. “The district is pursuing resources for education and intervention in response to this dramatic spike in vaping.”
School Board Chair Jackie Magnuson said she found it interesting that use of marijuana and other substances mentioned were going down. Rieck said when data is reviewed back to 1989 an interesting trend is all the mentioned substances seem to peak as a new one comes into play. Alcohol use was high then was replaced by cigarette smoking. That was replaced by marijuana use and now that’s been replaced by vaping.
“It tends to peak around that 30 percent,” she said, noting the percentage of 11th-graders who reported vaping at least once before the survey. “So, interesting information for us to think about is that vaping is what’s here today, but tomorrow it’s going to be something else and we can anticipate 30 percent of our students are going to be at risk of utilizing that.”
Gambling
The survey covers different questions related to gambling. Male students are reporting gambling at a rate higher than females. The most reported form of gambling was betting on cards, sports teams or games.
“As many as 8 percent of our male students in high school indicated that they have hidden their gambling from an adult and 2 to 5 percent indicate they may have a problem with gambling,” Rieck said.
Sexual orientation, gender identity
Rieck said District 196 students in eighth, ninth and 11th grades continue to report a decline in sexual activity and the results are lower than the state average.
Questions related to gender identity indicate that about 150 students identified themselves as transgender, gender queer or gender fluid, Rieck said.
Rieck said there’s a “significant” shift noted in the reporting of sexual orientation since the 2016 survey. The numbers are similar to state averages, but 14 to 17 percent of males and 25 to 30 percent of females in ninth and 11th grades report their sexual orientation as bisexual, pansexual, queer, not sure or none of those.
Post-graduation
Rieck said on average, two-thirds of District 196 students indicate they plan to attend a four-year college, which is higher than the state average.
This number has decreased slightly since 2016 and been replaced with a slight increase in students reporting they intend to go to a two-year college instead.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
