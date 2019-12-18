The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved the district’s final levy at its Dec. 9 meeting.
The final levy of $116,077,302 provides funding for the 2020-21 school year.
The public had the chance to give input about the levy and budget during the annual truth in taxation hearing the district held before the board’s vote. No residents spoke at the hearing.
The school tax levy is increasing by 21.8 percent ($20,776,910) from the 2019 levy of $95,300,392. Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said most of this increase is due to the operating levy that was passed by voters in November. The preliminary levy approved by the board in September did not include figures from the operating levy.
Stotts said as an example, a residential property worth $285,714 is expected to have an annual bill of $1,605 for the school district portion of taxes, an increase of $292 over 2019.
Several factors can affect an individual taxpayer’s school taxes. These can include changes in the value of the individual property and total value of all property in the district, and increases or decreases in levy amounts caused by changes in state funding formulas, local needs and costs and voter approved referendums, Stotts said.
– Patty Dexter
