The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board heard the results of the 2018-19 audit at the Nov. 18 meeting.
The district is receiving a clean audit opinion, the best one that can be issued, according to Michelle Hoffman of the audit firm CliftonLarsonAllen.
The audited general fund revenues for 2018-19 were $377,158,048 while expenses were $370,700,030. The district ended the year with an unrestricted fund balance of 10.43 percent of total expenditures, according to the presentation.
The compliance check found no issues in the review of laws, regulations, contracts and grants.
Two material weaknesses were noted for internal controls over financial reporting – “controls over calculations and reconciliations of the district’s severance liability” and an “adjustment to food service revenue for deposit re-coded in unearned revenue twice in the prior year,” according to the presentation.
There were no findings in the single audit and no compliance issues were noted for the Minnesota legal compliance check. The audit of the student activity fund showed one compliance finding with inactive student activity accounts, Hoffman said.
The presentation noted that the trend of more students open enrolling into District 196 than enrolling out continued. In 2019, 2,292 students enrolled in while 1,546 enrolled out.
The report examined the district’s expenditures per student each year since 2016 and compared those to 2018 figures for all Minnesota districts, the seven-county metro area and districts with enrollment greater than 4,000. In 2019, District 196 spent $981 per student while the 2018 figure for all students was $1,091; seven-county metro area was $1,045 and $993 for districts with enrollment greater than 4,000, the report said.
– Patty Dexter
