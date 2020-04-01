The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board will hear about financing options for new artificial turf fields during a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 6.
The School Board approved a concept on Dec. 9 for adding new artificial turf fields at four of the district’s high schools. The district is proposing to add eight artificial turf fields – one practice field and one stadium field each at Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount. The district is working with Wold Architects for the proposed projects.
The fields would be constructed in phases with Rosemount and Eagan each getting two fields during the summer of 2020. Apple Valley and Eastview would each get their fields during summer 2021, according to the district. Scott McQueen of Wold Architects has previously said the total overall cost for the fields and improvements is estimated at $17 million to $18.7 million.
Director of Communications Tony Taschner said the April 6 board meeting will be conducted through the electronic meeting platform Zoom and livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All school buildings remain closed to the public.
The School Board could then take action on awarding bids for the artificial turf fields at Eagan High School and Rosemount High School and the financing options during the 6 p.m. April 13 meeting, Taschner said.
Taschner said the April 13 meeting will also be conducted electronically, in the same way as the April 6 meeting. For more information about providing public comment during the virtual meetings, email Executive Assistant Caley Jorgensen at Caley.Jorgensen@district196.org.
To watch the meetings, go to youtube.com and search for the district’s channel, “District 196 TV.”
– Patty Dexter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.