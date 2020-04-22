Document outlines planned capital projects for 2020-21
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District officials already know what building-level projects will be tackled during the 2020-21 school year.
Cedar Park Elementary in Apple Valley will purchase new library books. Greenleaf Elementary in Apple Valley will get a new walkie talkie system for school safety and security.
Northview Elementary in Eagan plans to replace a playground component. Rosemount Elementary School and Rosemount Middle School intend to jointly purchase a new John Deere Gator utility vehicle for school yard cleanup and snow removal. Scott Highlands Middle School in Apple Valley will re-purpose a staff lounge and work room and reconfigure existing classrooms to address increasing student enrollment.
Those are some of the planned expenses for building level improvements and other districtwide projects in the 2020-21 capital expenditure budget approved by the School Board on April 13.
The board got a first look at the budget in February and had second reading at the April 13 meeting before voting on it. The budget report says this budget is presented to the board during the winter and spring to “accommodate the long lead-time required for completion of projects and timely delivery of equipment purchases before the start of the school year in September.”
The primary revenue sources for the capital expenditure budget include state aid and local property tax levies that are determined by formulas and state law. This revenue is broken down into two main categories: operating capital revenue and long-term facilities maintenance. These sources of revenue are restricted for capital-related expenses, according to School Board documents.
Finance Coordinator Christopher Onyango-Robshaw said the estimated revenues for operating capital are about $11.7 million with total anticipated expenses of $9.27 million and a fund balance of $1.7 million.
For long-term facilities maintenance, estimated revenues are about $13.6 million with anticipated expenses of $11.3 million and a fund balance of $2.2 million, Onyango-Robshaw said.
According to the budget report, the operating capital expenses are broken down as follows:
• $200,000 for anti-virus software, firewall-filtering maintenance, Qualtrics research software, email archiving and emergency needs;
• $150,000 for districtwide band instruments;
• Just over $3 million for textbooks, formative assessment tools, online teaching and learning resources and facility repair for vehicle services facility and program;
• $685,985 for projects identified by district departments including graphics and mail room, facilities and grounds, human resources and transportation and elections, and $30,000 to cover unforeseen or emergency capital needs at the schools;
• $2.4 million for expenses funded through lease levy including the district ice arena rental;
• $1.1 million for equipment needs throughout the district including mowers, card reader and video security enhancements, facility enhancements and custodial equipment in addition to other items;
• $292,820 for elementary and secondary media resources;
• $1.2 million allocation to schools to be budgeted at each site and
• $200,000 for general contingency needs.
The budget book includes a detailed description of how each school plans to spend their allocations. Many are using the funds for various items including building improvements, to help pay the salaries of certain non-teaching positions, purchase technology equipment, replace books and pay for printer and copier leases.
“It’s always interesting to go through the book and look at where the money goes to individual schools,” Board Chair Jaclyn Magnuson said.
The long-term facility maintenance dollars are used by the district to maintain the operational integrity of its buildings, according to Onyango-Robshaw. These expenses include:
• Health and safety: $925,000;
• Building envelope: $600,000;
• Building hardware and equipment: $1.5 million;
• Electrical: $300,000;
• Interior surfaces: $1.4 million;
• Mechanical systems: $2 million;
• Plumbing: $175,0000;
• Professional services and salary $550,000;
• Roof systems: $2.5 million;
• Site projects: $1.3 million and
• Accessibility: $75,000.
“The long-term facilities maintenance (LTFM) program provides funds for district facility projects that include health and safety, accessibility, and deferred maintenance,” the budget report states. “To qualify for LTFM revenue, school districts must have a 10-year plan adopted by the School Board and approved by the commissioner on an annual basis.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.