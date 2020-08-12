School to start with ‘hybrid’ learning model
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board affirmed administrators’ recommendation Monday to begin the school year with a “hybrid” learning model.
The board adopted a resolution related to the fall back-to-school plans by a 6-1 vote and unanimously approved changes to the 2020-21 school calendar.
The approved resolution authorizes the district to begin the school year with a combination of in-person and distance learning and to change the learning model without School Board action if Superintendent Mary Kreger “reasonably believes that prompt implementation of a different learning model is necessary, and that constraints of time and public health considerations render it impractical to hold a School Board meeting to approve the implementation.”
“Our challenge is to provide high quality education during a public health crisis and it is quite a challenge. It’s complex. It is complicated. And as you’ve heard, just in our meeting tonight, it is very polarizing,” Kreger said. “People have some big passionate opinions based upon their personal experiences and the experiences of their community, their friends.”
Diverse opinions
Before the board’s votes, seven people, including parents, District 196 teachers and spouses of teachers spoke to the board about the recommended plans during the nearly three-hour long meeting held via Zoom video conferencing. At one point over 2,400 people were logged on to view the meeting livestream on YouTube.
Some of the speakers urged the board to open school with full in-person instruction five days a week while some said distance learning was the only safe option for students and staff. Others spoke of the difficulties their children receiving special education services had with distance learning and some raised several questions about different aspects of the plans.
Jason Oberhamer, a parent of two elementary aged students in the district, asked the board to implement in-person learning for elementary aged children five days a week. He said keeping elementary students physically out of school inflicts harm on the children over the long term.
“Because of school closures in the spring of 2020, lengthy time away from school and associated interruptions, supportive services often results in social isolation making it difficult for couples to identify and address important learning deficits as both child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance abuse, depression and suicidal ideation,” he said. “This in turn places children and adolescents at considerable risk of morbidity and in some cases, mortality.”
Kate Schmidt, president of Dakota County United Educators, said a survey completed by 1,600 licensed staff members indicated that 98 percent of respondents agreed that the majority of students learn best in an in-person setting. However, many of DCUE’s members are concerned about the ability to social distance in school buildings. She noted 65 percent of teachers indicated they do not believe the district can properly reduce the risk of spreading COVID in schools with a hybrid learning plan. “In fact, of the 590 respondents who said they preferred the hybrid model, 124 of those stated they do not believe the district can properly reduce the risk of spread. This is not about lack of will or creativity,” she said. “This is about a lack of physical space and staff for all our children. Thirdly, a majority of teachers would prefer to start the year in a distance learning model. Sixty-four percent said they would prefer to start in a district distance learning model.”
Anne Barnes, a wife of a District 196 teacher and parent of a student, agreed with the concerns noted by Schmidt, saying that school buildings and teaching methods were designed for social interaction and high contact learning not social distancing.
“In person learning under the proposed hybrid model will not be normal in any way. Teachers will not be able to deliver the same instruction with all the additional stresses and burdens they will be carrying, including the worry about their own health and safety,” she said.
Marnee Pucci, a parent of a student receiving special education services, said her son thrives on personal connections with teachers, other staff and children and he needs extra help. She’s afraid he will fall further behind than his peers with the school plans.
“I’m speaking to give my son and other students like him a voice and most importantly to make sure when decisions are made, they are not just an afterthought,” she said.
Administrators outlined various details in the back to school plan including heath and safety procedures, how the schools will be cleaned, transportation, food and nutrition practices, personal protection for students, staff and visitors, childcare and how the learning models will be structured.
Health and safety
There will be daily passive screening at home for students and staff. This will be including questions that are applicable to COVID-19. Staff will not be doing a temperature screening on site, because this would be nearly impossible, said Deb Mehr, coordinator of health services.
Face coverings will be required in all district buildings, with few exceptions. Disposable face coverings will be available at entrances, according to Mehr.
Maintaining six feet of distance between people will be emphasized whenever possible. Students will be encouraged to practice good hygiene and time will be built in for regular hand washing. Hand sanitizer stations will be at all entrances, classrooms and cafeterias.
Mehr said staff and students will be prioritized for COVID-19 testing. The testing is structured and localized for outbreaks and staff will get a one time saliva test.
Mehr described how schools will handle situations where a student or staff have a positive COVID-19 test, exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact to someone who has test positive for COVID-19.
When staff or students have a positive COVID-19 test the ill person will be isolated or sent home. They will be instructed to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, must be fever-free for 24 hours without fever reducing agents and improvement of other symptoms. Students and families are to notify the school nurse while staff talk to the school nurse and human resources. School based close contacts will be identified and instructed to quarantine for 14 days and seek a test in five to seven days. The school nurse will notify the principal, health services, Dakota County and the Department of Health.
A student or staff member exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will isolate, be sent home and instructed to get tested. They will have to isolate at least 10 days from the symptom onset even if the test result is negative). They must be 24 hours fever free, and symptoms must be improving prior to return to school. The school nurse and human resources would be notified.
If students and staff are close contacts (within six feet for greater than 15 minutes) to someone testing positive for COVID-19 within infectious time period, they will be sent home and instructed to get tested within five to seven days. The will also have to quarantine even if the test is negative for 14 days after the date of the last exposure to the COVID-19 positive contact. If the student or staff becomes symptomatic their minimum 10-day isolation period starts on the date of the symptom onset. Household members of the close contact are not required to quarantine unless the close contact becomes symptomatic, Mehr said.
Cleaning, transportation
Director of Operations Mark Stotts said custodial teams will sanitize with Oxivir disinfectant cleaners using professional electrostatic sprayers in common areas and high-touch areas. A single-step solution will be used for fast cleaning throughout the day. Custodians will also clean high-touch surfaces throughout the day. Teachers and classroom staff will be provided with disinfecting products to use on classroom desks and surfaces.
For transportation, there will be 50 percent maximum occupancy on buses. Face coverings or a face shield will be required in all district buses and vehicles. Students will load buses back to front and unload front to back one seat at a time.
The windows and roof hatches will be open, weather permitting, to maximize air circulation. The buses will be disinfected between school trips and sanitized with an electrostatic sprayer at the end of each day, Stotts said.
Food service
Stotts said there will be contactless interaction for receiving and purchasing meals. The cafeteria entry points will be arranged to reduce congestion and directional floor markings and signage will promote social distancing. Plexiglas shields have been installed at cashier stands.
The meals will come in compostable packaging with disposable utensils. There will be daily hot and cold menu options for breakfast and lunch. Middle and high schools will have limited a la carte options.
Take home meals will be available for single or multiple days of distance learning. Five-day meal kits will be available for purchase, or free if eligible to District 196 Academy students, Stotts said.
Child care
Community Education Director Khia Brown said child care is available to 5- to 12-year-old children of “Tier 1” workers as defined by the state. The students will attend childcare at their home school and transportation will be provided using regular bus routes. The YMCA is offering fee-based before and after-school care.
Learning models
According to the presentation, the features of distance learning will include using Schoology and Seesaw to manage course content and distance learning. Zoom sessions will regularly be scheduled to connect students and teachers. Teachers will have consistent office hours to help students and parents.
For 196 Digital Academy, the district’s full-time distance learning option, elementary students will be assigned to a digital academy teacher.
Middle and high schools students will maintain enrollment at their school. Classes will be taught by teachers at their school. The same class options and curriculum will be offered as the hybrid model. The digital academy will continue to be an option for students if the district transitions to an all in-person model.
The hybrid model will consist of students attending school two days per week in two groups. “Cohort A” will go on Monday and Thursday, while “Cohort B” will attend on Tuesday and Friday. They will be distance learning on the days they’re not at school in person. Wednesday will be used for planning, preparation and support for students and families, according to the presentation.
School start times will be as follows for in-person student days:
• High schools: 8 a.m to 1:40 p.m.
• Middle schools: 8:45 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.
• Deerwood, Highland, Pinewood and Southview elementary schools: 7:45 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.
• All other elementary schools: 9:25 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Special education services will have a minimum of two days in person under the hybrid model and the digital academy will also be an option. Individualized education program meetings will be done to create a contingency plan for all models.
Calendar changes
The 2020-21 calendar was tweaked in response to the district’s back to school plan. The changes include:
• Moving elementary assessment days from Aug. 25-26 to Sept. 2-3.
• Changing the start of in-person instruction to Monday, Sept. 14, to provide time for scheduled teacher and student connections and orientation, Sept. 8-11.
• Staff development days have moved to Wednesdays.
• Parent-teacher conferences will have distance options.
• June 8 is now the last day of school for elementary students. This does not change the number of instructional days. The dates of various breaks like winter break and spring break have not changed.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.