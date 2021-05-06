Longtime program may be expanded to all students
A longtime District 196 Community Education program to prepare new kindergartners for their first days of school may soon be changed to become part of the district’s kindergarten readiness approach for all students.
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board heard about the proposed plans to make the Bridge to School program part of the overall kindergarten experience starting the 2021-22 school year during an April 26 special meeting. The School Board will be asked to vote on calendar changes related to the plans during the 6 p.m. May 10 regular meeting.
Community Education Director Khia Brown said Bridge to School has been offered as a fee-based voluntary program for families for over 20 years. The purpose was to help parents and their incoming kindergarten children know what to expect from the school day. The children were able to spend time being introduced to the school building without all of the other grades being there.
Administrators are proposing to create two kindergarten transition days where students would be at the school half the day. Those dates for the 2021-22 school year would be Aug. 30-31. This would allow students to explore their new school two weeks before all students return. The transition days would be considered student contact days and incoming kindergartners would be required to attend.
Sept. 9 would be the first full day for kindergarten while the first day of school would be Sept. 8 for grades 1-12.
“A parent who has been through the program before ... the biggest change they’re going to notice is that their child is at their school, with their classroom teacher, with their classmates in the classroom that they will be attending,” Brown said.
Director of Elementary Education Sally Soliday said in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Bridge to School was serving approximately one-third of the district’s incoming kindergarten students. Participating students were not always with their classroom teacher or students who would be their classmates.
The district wanted to find a way to make sure all students could be part of the program. A group of stakeholders including principals, cultural family advocates and teachers met to review the Bridge to School program, which noted it was not serving as many students as the district wanted.
“So that began the process of re-imagining what that transition into kindergarten might look like to support all of our students,” Soliday said.
Soliday said a group of principals began in November 2020 creating a new vision and plan for transitioning to kindergarten and addressing the need for more equitable access to this programming.
The goal and vision of the proposed changes are to support a successful transition to kindergarten for parents and students by building relationships with school staff; providing exposure to the elementary school building, classroom structures, rituals and routines; providing exposure to activities that prepare children for kindergarten experiences and empowering parents with information and strategies, according to the district.
Brown said incoming kindergarten students have a wide range of experiences before they come to the district. Some have been in child care since they were infants, while others have no experience with preschool. The new transition days would provide a new equitable experience for all students, she added.
“It’s that equal footing of being able to provide some type of a preschool experience prior to starting kindergarten,” she said. “It really supports our district’s SEA change, which is that safety, equity and achievement.”
The district plans to provide more information to families after the School Board meeting if the changes receive board approval.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
