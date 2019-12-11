The Farmington School District's superintendent search will soon get underway and community members will be chosen to serve on a selection committee.
Farmington School Board Chair Jacilyn Doyle said during the board's Dec. 9 meeting that the superintendent search committee met Dec. 3, and plans to meet in January to set its criteria, Doyle said.
"We will compile those and nail down things regarding the brochures and job posting that will be posted by the end of January," said Doyle.
Community forums will take place in February to garner input as to what qualities residents would like to see in a new superintendent, Doyle explained.
"I am also meeting with district staff in February, as well and then as the advisory committee, and the interview process will take place in March and when the posting closes we will review applications with the subcommittee," said Doyle.
The first and second rounds of superintendent interviews are expected to take place in April, and a finalist selected in May, according to Doyle.
Doyle said she would like School Board members to share three names of people who could serve as community representatives on the selection committee.
Board Member Julie Singewald suggested to Doyle and other board members that it would be good to let those chosen individuals know that they may be selected to serve on the community committee.
