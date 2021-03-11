Apple Valley and Eastview high schools will be the latest locations to get new artificial turf fields this year in District 196.
On Monday, the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved financing and bids for the new turf fields.
Last year, the board awarded the sale of the first round of certificates to fund construction of artificial turf fields at Eagan and Rosemount high schools in the first phase of the two-phase project. Construction at Apple Valley and Eastview is scheduled to begin this spring and the fields are expected to be ready in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The artificial turf projects were proposed by the administration in December 2019 in response to growing concerns about safety and playability issues on the district’s natural grass fields. The situation reached a breaking point in fall 2019 when a wet season and failed drainage tile system caused Rosemount High School to shut down its stadium field. All four district high schools limited play on their stadium fields and had to reschedule events because their fields were unplayable.
On March 5, Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said six contractors submitted bids for Apple Valley High School’s project. The board awarded the base bid to Peterson Companies for about $4.38 million.
Eight contractors submitted bids for the Eastview High School project. The board awarded the bid to Max Steininger for about $2.99 million.
Board Member Joel Albright asked why there’s a price difference between the Apple Valley and Eastview projects. Stotts said the Apple Valley project is more challenging and Eastview is more “cookie cutter” in the way the site is laid out.
“We have tighter constraints in terms of the location of fields. We actually have to move a softball field and we need excavation work done and groundwork done on that,” he said of Apple Valley High. “So it’s just a variation in the sites.”
Agreement with city
In other business, the School Board also approved a joint powers agreement with the city of Apple Valley for the reconstruction of school district tennis courts on Eastview High School’s campus and construction of new pickleball courts at the adjacent Johnny Cake Ridge West Park.
According to School Board documents, the city will be the lead on the bidding, contracting and construction management of the projects. The school district will fund the part of the project pertaining to the tennis courts with long-term facilities maintenance dollars.
“The parties expect that the project will be more efficient and cost effective as a combined project, rather than as two separate projects,” the documents state.
The district’s project entails reconstruction of eight tennis courts, while the city will build eight new pickleball courts at Johnny Cake Ridge Park West, according to the agreement.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
