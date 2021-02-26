The COVID-19 pandemic has affected local businesses of all kinds, leading many to evolve in their day-to-day operations. Businesses offering personal services including hair care, nail care, massage, skin treatments and more have been no different.
Clovr Life Spa in Apple Valley had only been open about six months when an executive order mandated the shutdown of such businesses in March 2020 in response to the pandemic. The spa, owned by Robin Hicks and her husband, Todd Corbo, had just started to break even, according to Hicks.
“You know, it was really devastating, at first to be shut down, and then trying to figure out, you know, what does this mean to us,” Hicks said.
Erica Demo, owner of Pizazz Salon in downtown Lakeville has been in the hair salon industry for 30 years and owned Pizazz since 2012. Most of the salon’s customers came in on an appointment-basis but a small percentage were walk-ins before the pandemic. She’s been through recessions, but during those times she was able to rely on promoting walk-ins. This time, she’s limited because of the COVID-19 restrictions on how many customers can be in the building at once and people are afraid to come out, she said.
“It’s been the most challenging year for sure,” she said.
Dave Zoz and his wife, Rhonda, own three Fantastic Sams Cut & Color salon locations in Apple Valley, Farmington and Lakeville. The first to open was Farmington in 2007, followed by Apple Valley in 2008 and Lakeville, near Buffalo Wild Wings, in 2009. David Zoz said the experience of shutting down and reopening was an “interesting ride.” Before the pandemic, the Fantastic Sams business model centered on serving walk-in clients without the need for appointments. But COVID-19 restrictions forced them to revamp and switch to an appointment-based model, which has been one of the bigger challenges.
“We had a big transition, and then just being efficient in an appointment system; we’re a very efficient salon and ... to gain our efficiency back in appointment mode was difficult,” he said. “We’re still not nearly as efficient as we used to be.”
Pandemic effects
Zoz said they have been seeing between 25% and 30% fewer guests, which he attributes in part to some people not returning and the salon’s ability to service all of them. The problem with the appointment system is some people don’t show up on time or stylists finish early or late and end up with gaps in their day more than when it was a walk-in business, he added.
The percentage of people coming in for color services has increased but the haircuts part of the business has been what’s missing because there are fewer drop-ins, Zoz noted.
Hicks said they did initially lose some members but they’ve since replaced those members and have gained additional ones, and all of their service areas have continued to grow. People are stressed out, anxious and seeing a need for services like massage.
Clovr’s estheticians have been busy as skin treatment services have been more sought out with increased mask wearing. Many are being treated for acne that’s exacerbated by masks. Some of those clients have included teenage boys who play sports. The Apple Valley Clovr location has developed a skincare program that’s being watched by other Clovr sites, according to Hicks.
Demo said their salon is also seeing fewer guests and the eyebrow waxing part of the business has taken a drop. Many of the people who got eyebrow waxing were walk-ins. They are hoping to get back to full capacity for service, she said.
Pizazz’s overall customer base has remained diverse, but Demo has noticed fewer senior citizens are coming in than before the pandemic. Some residing at assisted living facilities have told her they would have to quarantine for two weeks after getting their hair done so they decided not to return, she said.
Employees at the three businesses were furloughed during the shutdown. Hicks employs around 16 people, and she was able to retain most of her original employees.
Between 40 and 44 people work at Zoz’s salons and he said they were able to bring most of their employees back. Fifteen people work for Demo and she only had three people who chose not to come back to work.
The businesses were able to benefit from various sources of government assistance designed to help businesses with COVID-19 related expenses.
Hicks said Clovr received a Paycheck Protection Program loan along with some Dakota County grants, which helped them have a little more of a cushion. She said she’d heard from another Clovr owner that the programs were hard to apply for, but her husband was able to do it because of his background as an attorney.
“It’s very hard when you’re in your first year, to have any kind of cushion to plan for anything,” she said.
Zoz also received a PPP loan, along with Small Business Administration loan.
“We’re actually hoping not to even have to use it and just pay it back. Because quite frankly, we didn’t know what we were up against,” he said. “And maybe we still don’t, you know, to some degree, but I think we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel here, hopefully.”
Demo was awarded a Dakota County grant. She said she sought other sources of assistance but she found the process difficult.
“You’ve been through all this paperwork, all the stuff they needed from you, and then you waited. And then they said ‘I’m sorry, all these funds have been taken,’ ” she said.
All three businesses reported taking similar precautions to ensure the safety of their guests and employees – masks being worn by employees and customers; extra cleaning and sanitation; asking employees and customers to stay home if they’re sick or been exposed to COVID-19 and blocking off chairs and other work spaces to enable social distancing.
Clovr hired extra people known as spa coordinators to help with extra cleaning and “flipping” rooms to prepare for the next client, Hicks said.
Demo said they also removed some of the chairs from their waiting room area to reduce the number of people lingering in the building.
Zoz said their salons are treated with a disinfectant every three months to help retard the growth of viruses and bacteria on surfaces. Partitions were also installed between stations.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
