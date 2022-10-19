Director: Musical is a story of hope
What happens when an editor yearns to know the fate of a child who was taken from her more than 20 years ago?
Audiences attending the Twin Cities Homeschoolers for the Arts’ production of “Bright Star,” will learn this and more. The show opened during the weekend of Oct. 14 and continues Oct. 20-23 at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
The show’s cast and crew members include 34 students between the ages of 13 and 19. Many of those students are from the Apple Valley and Burnsville area, Director Michaela Leist said.
“We in the past have done productions that are kind of from the same time period, turn of the century, a lot of classic musicals, but we wanted to do something really different this year something really poignant, something really just engaging for the audience. So this musical has bluegrass music in it, which is quite different from anything that we’ve embarked on before,” she said.
“So it’s been a fun challenge for the actors and to just give them a new educational experience, as well as just produced something that we haven’t done before and that we hope audiences will look forward to and enjoy in a different way.”
“Bright Star,” written by comedy legend Steve Martin and folk musician Edie Brickell, takes place in North Carolina in 1945 and 1946 and also jumps back to 1923.
“The plot centers around literary editor Alice Murphy, who meets a young soldier just home from World War II. He awakens her longing for a child she once lost,” according to a TCHA news release. “Haunted by their unique connection, Murphy sets out on a journey to understand her past and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.”
Leist said she hopes audiences take away the idea there is still hope, even if life might seem broken.
“There is hope on the other side of it and that you ... never know the good that can come from the situation,” she said.
Cast member Seth Kimmes, a 17-year-old high school senior from Hastings, plays Jimmy Ray Dobbs. He said his character evolves through the course of the show from a self-confident person to someone who loses himself from some of the events that happen. Later, audiences will “see color being brought back into his life.”
Kimmes, starring in his fourth TCHA production, said this show is more challenging than others he’s been part of.
“It was a whole big step because I haven’t had a lead character before or a lead character of this caliber,” he said. “The music style is different from the other ones I’ve been a part of and there’s just a dimension to this character that is challenging for me to grasp.”
The show is a redemption story, Kimmes said, and he also believes the message is there’s hope in the most hopeless situations.
Because the story touches on unplanned pregnancy, the TCHA production is partnering with Amnion Pregnancy Center in Burnsville, which provides resources for women experiencing unexpected pregnancy, according to the TCHA release. Restored Thrift Store, newCreations Lawn and Landscaping and Suite of Sweet baked goods are sponsoring the show.
Leist said one of the students’ father serves as the executive director at Amnion and the cast was invited to tour the facility.
“Amnion will have a table at each of our performances and have resources for people who may either find themselves in that situation or might know someone in that situation; who just might need some support and encouragement in that time,” she said.
The cast and crew began working on the show in August. Leist said she’s impressed by the talent of this group of students.
“I’ve worked with other groups, and this group exceeds by far, just I think the talent and the hard work they put in,” she said.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Tickets cost $15. Reserved seating and more information is available at lakevilleareaartscenter.com. Learn more about Twin Cities Homeschoolers for the Arts at tcha-mn.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
