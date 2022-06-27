featured Synergy Dance showcases tiny dancers on Dew Days stage By Kara Hildreth Jun 27, 2022 Jun 27, 2022 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the talents from tiny dancers who performed Saturday, June 25, during the 2022 Farmington Dew Days summer festival. The dancing students attend Synergy Dance studio in Farmington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Dew Days Farmington Dew Days Synergy Dance Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Farmington Dew Days Schedule of Events 2022 2022 Farmington Dew Days delivers summer festival family lineup Apple Valley Planning Commission reviews proposed fire station replacement Eagan Art Festival entertains at two-day festival this weekend Show off your sweet ride at Farmington Dew Days Cruise Night E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jun 24, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jun 24, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jun 24, 2022 0
