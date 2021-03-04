Park expected to be busy with new additions
The Flint Hills Athletic Complex should be bustling this summer.
The Rosemount City Council approved new playground plans from St. Croix Recreation during Tuesday’s meeting.
The city was looking for a playground that could “handle a lot of kids at one time,” Parks and Recreation Director Dan Schultz said.
The park will have 28 play events that include an Americans with Disabilities Act swing for users with special needs, and two musical play structures with a xylophone and drum kit.
The park features a large net climber and a web climber “that allow you to see a lot of kids playing at one time,” Schultz said.
“We realize there’s going to be a lot of brothers, sisters, cousins and friends that are going to be at the complex who might not want to sit still for the whole entire (soccer or lacrosse) game and might wander over to the playground for a while,” Schultz said.
Flint Hills Athletic Complex is a nearly 60-acre park located at 1201 Bonaire Path East.
“This is the first year the complex is fully open and operational since having those final four fields get built, and we added lights in the fall,” Schultz said. “We expect a lot of activity out there.”
Several youth athletic organizations are “clambering to get access to that lit field,” he said.
He said the playground will have engineered wood fiber under the equipment to meet Safe Surfacing Fall and ADA accessibility guidelines.
Staff met with neighbors who live near the Flint Hills Athletic Complex to gather input about the playground proposals, and the Parks and Recreation Commission and Youth Commission reviewed the possibilities.
“Unfortunately we had to do a bit of this virtually,” Schultz said. “I did get a lot of input from residents who sent letters.”
The playground’s budget is $80,000.
It will be built next to the shelter. Construction will start in spring.
