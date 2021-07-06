New AD comes on board at Farmington High

Keith Badger, activities director at Faribault High School the last three years, became activities director for School District 192, including Farmington High School, on July 1.
He succeeds Bill Tschida, who left Farmington after eight years to become activities director at Hutchinson High School.
Badger was responsible for the oversight of 23 sports at Faribault High along with fine arts, performing arts, and clubs.
Before going to Faribault, Badger was a physical education teacher and head football coach at New Richmond High School in Wisconsin. His teams were 35-19 in his five years as head coach. Additionally, he was head of New Richmond’s strength and conditioning program.
Badger received his undergraduate degree from the University of St. Thomas, where he also played football. He received a master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Tschida supervised Farmington’s transition from the Missota Conference to the South Suburban in 2014. During his tenure the school also won the first two team athletic championships in school history, softball in 2017 and baseball in 2021. Farmington’s 2019-20 girls basketball team also advanced to the state final.
