Community bands prepping for in-person shows again
There’s something magical about making music again with friends.
A pair of local community bands, Genesis Jazz Orchestra and the Rosemount Community Band, have reunited as if they haven’t missed a beat.
Genesis Jazz Orchestra, a 17-piece big-band based in the southeast metro, performed at Mears Park in St. Paul last month for the first time since Feb. 13, 2020.
Genesis Jazz Orchestra Director Conrad Miska said the crowd was ready for them.
“It’s really obvious that the public is anxious for and appreciative of hearing live music again,” Miska said.
The next performance for Genesis Jazz Orchestra is closer to home.
It’s scheduled for Aug. 29 at Rosemount’s Central Park as part of ArtBlast where people can expect to hear “17 enthusiastic big band musicians playing music from the Great American Songbook, with selections by Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington and more.”
The Rosemount Community Band, a group with more than 60 local musicians, is also making music again.
The band will play its first performance in more than a year at 7 p.m. July 19 at The Well as part of Rosemount Leprechaun Days.
“We are playing mostly popular tunes that most people would know as well as a clarinet section feature and a very moving John Williams arrangement of ‘Summons the Heroes,’ which will dedicate to all the people who were critical care workers, teachers, law enforcement, and well - to everyone - heroes during this pandemic,” director John Zschunke said.
The last time the group was preparing for a show was about four days before COVID-19 closed down large gatherings in 2020. They were scheduled to play a joint concert with the Rosemount High School wind ensemble March 15, 2020.
“We had rehearsed for months on that repertoire,” Zschunke said.
The Rosemount Community Band was dormant for several months.
“Speaking for myself, I missed this wonderful group of musicians and friends,” Zschunke said. “I missed rehearsing once a week and making such wonderful music moments and see their smiling faces and excitement. We all missed the opportunity to complete our concert season but we may perform that concert yet in the months to come.”
Members of both bands were accustomed to playing with a group for decades.
“All of the GJO members were in the same situation of adding musical isolation and deprivation to our social isolation,” Miska said. “I can’t pretend that it wasn’t brutal for all of us, not being able to make music together. Practicing alone or with a recording only goes so far.”
Unlike some pandemic activities, Zoom wasn’t a legitimate substitute for practicing virtually.
“There really isn’t any way for live music to be played together via Zoom or other similar apps,” Miska said. “Though some schools did utilize pandemic Zoom rehearsals, it’s necessary for everyone to turn off their microphones because of latency (delays). There are some low-latency paid apps that permit live music to be played via the Internet, but setup is complex and reliability can be sketchy.”
Genesis Jazz Orchestra didn’t rehearse for 16 months, as the band members rehearsed twice before playing at Mears Park.
“Being back together was absolutely glorious,” Miska said. “And by the second rehearsal we were already sounding really solid. It was obvious that the members ‘came to play’ and had prepared for it in advance.”
The Rosemount Community Band gathered for its first rehearsal last spring.
“After we ran the first piece of the rehearsal, you could feel that magical feeling of belonging, pride and excitement that we all feel when we gather,” Zschunke said. “When we stop, smiles, teary eyes, pride. What a great place to be in to begin to heal as the pandemic began to subside.”
The Rosemount Community Band returns with mostly with the same players. A few members were not ready to fully return, Zschunke said, so some new members have joined.
For the Genesis Jazz Orchestra, everyone is back. With 17 members, every part is important. Miska said he has a list of substitutes if someone can’t make it.
“Every chair needs to be filled for every rehearsal or performance because every part is unique and no parts are doubled,” Miska said. “To always fill every chair we have a deep and talented sub list. We had four talented substitutes playing with us at Mears Park, including local jazz piano star Laura Caviani. Laura had just played the night before at the local jazz club ‘Crooners’ as part of the Twin Cities Jazz Festival.”
Members of the Rosemount Community Band range in age from post high school to musicians in their 60s and 70s.
Formed in 2011, the group provides post high school and college musicians an opportunity to continue to perform and refine their skills.
Genesis Jazz Orchestra, which formed in 2018, is a 17-piece big band, is made up of several current and former band directors from the area, along with other District 196 graduates and area residents with decades of musical experience.
To follow either band, visit rosemountcommunityband.org or facebook.com/GenesisJazzOrchestra.
The GJO also has a show scheduled for Sept. 26 as part of a day-long Big Band Festival and Ribfest at Staring Lake Park in Eden Prairie.
