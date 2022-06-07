Wildcats move to consolation bracket; individual tourney starts Thursday
Rochester Mayo’s depth overwhelmed Eagan in a 6-1 victory over the Wildcats in the Class AA boys tennis team quarterfinals Tuesday morning.
The Spartans did not drop a set in doubles and won three of the four singles matches to advance to the semifinals. They were third in last year’s state tournament.
Eagan, playing in the Class AA team tournament for the first time since 2013, played Duluth East in the consolation semifinals Tuesday afternoon, with the winner advancing to the consolation championship match at noon Wednesday at the University of Minnesota Baseline Tennis Center.
Rochester teams, particularly Mayo, have been a dominant force in Section 1, and the Wildcats saw firsthand why that’s the case. “They’re strong in doubles, but they have a lot of good players in general,” Eagan coach Jordon Stevens said. “Rochester has two tennis centers that are constantly churning out talent.”
Eagan, seeded fifth in the tournament to Mayo’s fourth, hoped for at least one point in doubles. The No. 3 team of senior Ben Barbato and junior Charlie Stonecipher came closest, losing 6-3, 6-4.
“We’ve gotten a lot of victories at second and third doubles, and third doubles played well today,” Stevens said. “Winning one of the doubles matches would have been really important for us.”
Eagan sophomore Owen Heidtke earned his team’s point with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at third singles. Ninth-graders Carter Michaels and Jack Gustafson lost straight-set matches at second and fourth singles. Juniors Prasithan Ganeshkumar and Eric Li played first doubles for the Wildcats, with senior August Krahn and eighth-grader Will Heidtke at second doubles.
The only match lasting beyond two sets was first singles, where Eagan senior Allen Gong and Mayo eighth-grader Tej Bhagra split the first two. With the team outcome already decided, the third set was shortened to a super tiebreak, which Bhagra took for a 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 victory.
Eagan defeated East Ridge for the Section 3AA championship and its ticket to the state tournament. While there’s still a gap between the Wildcats and the handful of elite boys tennis programs in the state, Stevens said he believes it can be closed.
“Our program is bigger than it’s ever been. We had 65 kids out for the team this year,” the coach said. “It seems like we’ve always had a singles player who had the potential to be dominant. I think the challenge now is to develop more doubles players, so we’re not under pressure to try to win all four singles matches.”
Individual tournament
The Class AA singles and doubles tournaments begin Thursday, also at Baseline Tennis Center.
Eagan’s Gong is the No. 3 seed in singles and plays Minnetonka sophomore Nathan Keese in the first round. Lakeville North sophomore Anthony Scheglowski drew No. 1 seed Collin Bedhun of Wayzata in the first round, and Lakeville South senior Jackson Meyer will play Michael Plombom of St. Cloud.
Meyer was Section 1AA singles champion, with Scheglowski second. Rochester Mayo sent two doubles teams to the state tourney.
The Burnsville duo of senior Tyler Haddorff and junior Henry Peterson will play Dylan Pham and Jack Allaben of Mahtomedi in the first round of the Class AA doubles tournament.
The individual tournament concluded Friday, with singles and doubles championship, third place and consolation matches scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
