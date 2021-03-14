Lightning Dance Team adds High Kick championship

Eastview wins both divisions at Class 3A state meet
The Lightning’s victory in High Kick on Saturday at the state dance team competition at Edina High School gave them the championship in both divisions for the second consecutive year.
It is the Lightning Dance Team’s 13th state championship in High Kick. On Friday, Eastview won its sixth state Jazz championship and second in a row.
Sartell swept the Jazz and High Kick championships in Class 2A, as did Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd in Class 1A.
Being the state’s best team in both disciplines is nothing new for the Lightning, who have won the Jazz and High Kick championships in the same year five times, all since 2014.
The Minnesota State High School League’s customary dance team format calls for semifinals and final rounds. This year, because of COVID-19 considerations, the meet was finals only. The 12 qualifying teams in each enrollment class competed in groups of four and were required to leave the building after their performances.
The top six teams in each division were medal winners. Wazyata and Brainerd were second and third in Class 3A High Kick, and Lakeville North placed fifth. Lakeville South also qualified for the Class 3A High Kick finals.
Some Eastview dancers compete in both divisions at state. The Lightning Dance Team’s High Kick group included what’s believed to the the first male dancer to compete in the state meet, senior Logan Schommer.
Eastview’s winning High Kick team competed to “Attention.” Dancers included Lauren Anderson, Mia Barnes, Lilli Burke, Trinity Dao, Elizabeth Dobis, Maliyah Fongvongsa-Given, Mia Foster, Emma Gannon, Claire Hake, Elizabeth Hallum, Sydney Hart, Grace Heinen, Megan Knutson, Zoe Kritsas, Chloe Kruger, Maggie Larson, Paige Lorsung, Ariana Navarro, Danielle Nelson, Anna Nguyen, Katie Percival, Sabrina Pilney, Ava Sartori, Logan Schommer, Alexis Stolpa, Mailana Tong, Abby Williams and Mia Wodele.
