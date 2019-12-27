Krebs charged with unauthorized computer access

Former Lakeville South football coach accused of breaching accounts at Eastview
Former Lakeville South head football coach Tyler Krebs faces a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized computer access after being accused of breaching online and email accounts registered to Eastview High School’s head coach.
The criminal complaint, filed Thursday in Dakota County District Court, accuses Krebs, 45, of Lakeville, of accessing Eastview coach Kelly Sherwin’s accounts on multiple occasions. According to the complaint, Apple Valley police were contacted Sept. 19 about “suspicious computer activity involving an athletic team from a school located in the City of Apple Valley.” The person making the report is identified only by the initials “K.S.,” but the complaint states he is the school’s head football coach and worked with Krebs at the Apple Valley school. Krebs was a teacher and assistant football coach at Eastview High from 1997 to 2011.
The charge comes at the end of a three-month investigation. Krebs was placed on administrative leave from his teaching and coaching positions at Lakeville South on Sept. 20, hours before the Cougars were to play Eastview in a varsity football game. Krebs resigned as football coach three days later. He remains on leave from his teaching job.
Krebs was summoned to appear in Dakota County District Court on March 12 to answer the complaint. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or $1,000 fine.
According to the complaint, Sherwin alerted Apple Valley police on Sept. 20 to the suspicious computer activity. At 8:04 a.m. on Sept. 19, a message about a change in practice scheduling went out to Eastview’s players and coaches from Sherwin’s account on Hudl, a platform teams use for messaging and to share and analyze game footage. But the message contained incorrect information and Sherwin told investigators he didn’t send it.
Sherwin told investigators he suspected the false message might have come from Lakeville South in an attempt to confuse his team, which was playing Lakeville South that week. The message also referenced the use of an artificial turf field, which Lakeville South has but Eastview does not. According to the complaint. Sherwin called up Lakeville South’s practice schedule posted online and “found that the posted practice times were "consistent with what the suspicious message stated.”
The complaint states Sherwin contacted Hudl customer service, which confirmed the suspicious message came from Sherwin’s account but not from the Internet Protocol address registered to that account.
Investigators found an IP address associated with Lakeville Public Schools accessed Sherwin’s Hudl account at 7:47 a.m. Sept. 19 and sent a message at 8:04 a.m. The same IP address accessed the account two more times that morning, and had accessed it as far back as March 4, 2019.
Investigators spoke with “T.D., an Activities Director for the Lakeville school,” which would be Lakeville South activities director Tom Dasovich. The complaint states that Krebs contacted Dasovich on Sept. 20 and reported accessing Sherwin’s Hudl account.
Sherwin told investigators he had not shared his login information with anybody. But the complaint states Krebs told Dasovich he obtained Sherwin’s email login when they worked together, and was able to discover the new password whenever Sherwin changed it.
“Mr. Krebs stated that while monitoring K.S.’s email account, he found that there was discussion of IP addresses and an outside source accessing K.S.’s account,” according to the complaint
A review of Krebs’ school computer found that it had been used to frequently access Sherwin’s school email account, according to the complaint, which added, “data also revealed that Mr. Krebs had used the internet to search ‘6 Times the New England Patriots Allegedly Cheated in Big Games’ and ‘bill belichick cheater.’”
The complaint does not indicate what information Krebs was seeking on the Eastview accounts, but states that he has apologized to Sherwin by text message and voicemail, and “acknowledged causing damage to both football programs.”
Krebs, a 1991 Lakeville High School graduate, returned to the community in 2017 to teach at Lakeville South and be head football coach. He teaches English language arts and business education. He’s also an assistant track and field coach and has worked with South Olympic weightlifting program.
His Lakeville South teams were 12-13 in Krebs’ two-plus years as head coach and reached the Class 6A semifinals in 2018. The Cougars also played in the 2019 state semifinals under interim head coach Ben Burk.
Krebs left Eastview High for Burnsville in 2011 to become the Blaze’s head coach. Burnsville was 27-30 in his six seasons there, but went 16-5 in Krebs’ last two years. The Blaze played in the state quarterfinals in 2015.
