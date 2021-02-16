Skin Body Soul offers memberships
An Iowa-based skin-care clinic has chosen Eagan to open its first location in Minnesota.
Skin Body Soul, a membership-based medical spa, has plans to open a location at 1625 Lena Court in the Diffley Marketplace in April.
Operating in the Des Moines area since 2013, Skin Body Soul has been expanding in the last few months. Last fall it opened a new location in Coralville, Iowa, and chose Eagan as its next destination.
Why Eagan?
“I’ve always loved the Minneapolis area and I think Eagan is pretty under served at this point with these types of services,” said Angela Carter, president and CEO of Skin Body Soul. “We think everyone should have access to aesthetics and to be the best version of themselves. We think it’s a great place to move as we expand through the Midwest.”
The business offers services to address hyper pigmentation, acne, unwanted hair and wrinkles. It offers laser hair removal, fat reduction, chemical peels, hydrofacials, micro needling and more. Skin Body Soul plans to offer services such as CynoSure, SculpSure, Kybella, Botox and Restylane.
“We’re a whole service medical spa, everything non-invasive in the medical aesthetics world,” Carter said. “It’s in between a day spa and plastic surgery.”
The staff consists of registered nurses who can inject lip fillers, and advanced-practice aestheticians for other services.
The industry is growing, Carter said.
“I will say one thing through this whole pandemic, a lot of people realize how important it is to take care of themselves,” Carter said. “Plus, it’s that ‘Zoom effect.’ Everyone is on Zoom chat. They see themselves up close. They take notice. They want to look their best.”
Skin Body Soul also has a business model that is different than most med spas.
“We have a membership model that provides basically a free treatment each month depending on your level,” Carter said. “Most places you pay per service. With us, you get access to all of our treatments with the membership with the exception of some medical treatments. We find it’s a great service.”
For more information, visit skinbodysoul.com.
