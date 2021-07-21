A Theatre 55 performance of “Hair: The Concert Experience” is scheduled for July 23–25 the Caponi Art Park Amphitheater in Eagan.
“Hair” is a 1968 rock musical focusing on a group of politically active hippies seeking truth, peace, and love while the country is divided over the Vietnam War.
The Tribe seeks to find harmony, love, and freedom during to the sexual revolution while rebelling against the war and expectations from family and society. The score is filled with notable songs as “Let the Sun Shine In,” “Easy To Be Hard” and “Aquarius.”
Themes and language may not be suitable for all ages.
The musical will be performed as a concert, with a live four-piece band.
All of the singers are ages 55 or older, which is in line with Theatre 55’s mission of enriching the lives of elders as artists.
This is the show that launched Theater 55 three years ago.
The space at Caponi Art Park provides ample space for social distancing, dancing and singing along with the cast.
Lyric sheets will be provided to all ticket holders.
Attendees should bring their own chair or blanket for seating, along with their own drinks and snacks. Caponi Popcorn will also be for sale.
The cost is $8 for individuals; $20 for a carpool (three to six patrons arriving in the same vehicle); and $50 for a vanpool (seven to 12 patrons arriving in the same vehicle).
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. July 16; 7 p.m. July 17; 3 p.m. July 18; 7 p.m. July 23; 7 p.m. July 24; and 3 p.m. July 25.
Tickets available through www.theatre55.org.
