To the editor:

Duane Zaun leaves a large void in many, many hearts and in particular his solid friend, Bob Erickson.

I am so pleased to be a part of the Friends of the Lakeville Area Arts Center’s strong foundation Duane built out of love and an amazing vision.

It is a comfort to know that when I walk into the Lakeville Area Arts Center the “Duane Zaun Performing Arts Theater” dedication, prominently displayed on the lobby wall, will continue to inspire me and my family as well as the many citizens who live in the community and also those who attend the numerous events at the Arts Center from surrounding Lakeville areas.

Rest in peace, Duane. You are missed!

With loving thoughts and memories.

Gloria Belzer

Lakeville

