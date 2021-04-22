To the editor:
Since late January, at least 68 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to participants in both school-sponsored and club sports activities, including hockey, wrestling, basketball, alpine skiing and other sports. In addition, health officials have seen increases in cases in Carver County gyms and fitness centers, with many of the cases linked to the sports-related cases. From Feb. 24 to March 4, there was a 62% increase in cases in Carver County, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The Northland Youth Wrestling Association 2021 State Wrestling Tournament was held at the Premier Center Complex in Sioux Falls from Wednesday, March 31, to Saturday, April 3. The event was for Minnesota youth club wrestling teams and included approximately 2,000 wrestlers in addition to spectators. MDH is monitoring a growing COVID-19 outbreak among people who attended the tournament. As of Monday morning, MDH has linked 16 confirmed cases to the event.
A 100% recovery rate that was cited for youth 29 and under is great, but the issue is that the individuals transmit the virus to those who have not been vaccinated; some of those may not recover.
As far as mask wearing, from the CDC: Science Brief: Community Use of Cloth Masks to Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2, Nov 20, 2020: Experimental and epidemiological data support community masking to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2. The prevention benefit of masking is derived from the combination of source control and personal protection for the mask wearer. The relationship between source control and personal protection is likely complementary and possibly synergistic, so that individual benefit increases with increasing community mask use. Further research is needed to expand the evidence base for the protective effect of cloth masks and in particular to identify the combinations of materials that maximize both their blocking and filtering effectiveness, as well as fit, comfort, durability, and consumer appeal. Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation.
Wear your masks.
Robert Crawford
Apple Valley
