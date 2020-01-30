Strap on your boots, coat, hat and gloves and head over to Lakeville’s Valley Lake park for the Youth Ice Fishing Contest – a free event Saturday, Feb. 8. Youths are invited to fish through one of the many holes cut in the ice just for this occasion. Prizes and trophies will be given out and everyone has a chance to win.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the contest.
“Don’t let this opportunity to create lifelong memories for you kids pass by,” said Kacie Robinson, recreation program coordinator. “This event is great event for the whole family.”
Each year, members of Lakeville High School Fishing team cut approximately 100 holes in the ice for this event and serve as volunteers helping measure fish as they are pulled out of the lake.
Members from the MN Valley In-Fisherman Club will be available for tips and stories from their own fishing experiences.
Participants need to bring their own fishing equipment and bait. Should you get a little chilly, warm yourself by the bonfire with a cup of hot cocoa.
For more information contact Lakeville Parks & Recreation at 952-985-4600, email recreation@lakevillemn.gov or visit LakevilleMN.gov.
