Youth Art Month exhibit at Lakeville Area Arts Center Mar 9, 2023

The Youth Art Month exhibit will have an opening reception 4-6 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave.

Exhibit hours are March 13-20 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and evening hours during events at the Arts Center.

More information is at lakevilleareaartscenter.com.
