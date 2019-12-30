Employing its new branding slogan, the city of Burnsville has launched a “You Belong Here” bus through the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority.
The bus will travel on routes throughout the south metro and to Minneapolis, St. Paul and the airport through May 2020.
The bus states “Families Belong Here” on one side and “Entrepreneurs Belong Here” on the other.
Faces of actual Burnsville residents and entrepreneurs are represented on the bus wrap and other advertising planned for 2020.
Residents are encouraged to snap a photo if they see the bus and share on social media using #YouBelonginBville.
The phrase “You Belong Here” reflects attitudes toward the city suggested in feedback from more than 1,400 people during the brand development process. Words such as “inclusive,” “welcoming,” “diverse,” “friendly” and “felt like home” were used to describe the city.
The slogan will be used in efforts to attract new businesses and residents.
For more information visit www.burnsvillemn.gov/youbelong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.