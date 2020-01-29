Certified instructors Stacey Popp (Tuesdays) and Lori Kearney (Thursdays) will conduct a 50-plus Yoga class in the next three months at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.
The sessions will focus on proper breathing and gentle postures to enhance physical strength and mobility. Chairs are available and can be used to adapt poses for comfort. The class environment aims to help promote peaceful, joyful and healthy individuals. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats.
The sessions run Tuesdays or Thursdays 1-2 p.m. at the Steeple Center, Room 200. Fee is $25/session (four classes). Register one day prior to session start.
Tuesdays – Session 2: Feb. 4-25; Session 3: March 3-24; Session 4: April 7-28;
Thursdays – Session 2: Feb. 6-27; Session 3: March 5-26; Session 4: April 9-30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.