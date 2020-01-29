Certified instructors Stacey Popp (Tuesdays) and Lori Kearney (Thursdays) will conduct a 50-plus Yoga class in the next three months at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.

The sessions will focus on proper breathing and gentle postures to enhance physical strength and mobility. Chairs are available and can be used to adapt poses for comfort. The class environment aims to help promote peaceful, joyful and healthy individuals. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats.

The sessions run Tuesdays or Thursdays 1-2 p.m. at the Steeple Center, Room 200. Fee is $25/session (four classes). Register one day prior to session start.

Tuesdays – Session 2: Feb. 4-25; Session 3: March 3-24; Session 4: April 7-28;

Thursdays – Session 2: Feb. 6-27; Session 3: March 5-26; Session 4: April 9-30.

