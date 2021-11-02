Lakeville voters are giving approval to issue up to $38 million in bonds to fund parks, recreation and natural resource facility improvements in unofficial results for Tuesday’s election.
The "yes" votes outpaced the "no" votes 7,346 to 4,681 as of 10 p.m., according to Dakota County election tallies.
The referendum would fund trail connectivity; construct Avonlea Community Park, East Community Park Phase II, an outdoor refrigerated covered ice rink at Hasse Arena; improvements to Antlers Community Park, Ritter Farm Park Environmental Learning Center, the Lakeville Area Arts Center; basketball court reconstruction; and sign replacements.
The estimated tax impact in the first year of the 20-year bonds is $88 on a median valued Lakeville home of $376,558.
