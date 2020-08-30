Gerald “Jerry” Yasgar filed recently to run for one of two Lakeville City Council positions on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Jerry and his wife, Mary Jo, married in 1981 and raised their two sons, Matthew and Aaron, in Lakeville after becoming residents of Lakeville in 1993. While born in Little Falls, he said when it came time to pick a metro area city, Lakeville had the greatest appeal, and it’s as true today as it was back in 1993.
“Lakeville is a robust community, with a very sound reputation, in which to live and work – a fact which serves as a foundation for the future,” he said.
Yasgar said he believes building the business climate and new homes will help strengthen Lakeville.
“However, as we move forward we cannot overlook strengthening neighborhood roadway safety,” he said.
With Lakeville’s large land mass and ongoing building in Lakeville, Yasgar said he supports hiring additional law enforcement and will seek to work with the community to insure the city remains a place people will choose over other cities. He said he believes public safety is a crucial factor in maintaining the appeal Jerry and Mary Jo felt in choosing to make Lakeville home their home.
Yasgar’s 37-year career in human resources and program analyst work brought about a multitude of hiring, budget and problem-solving challenges resulting in numerous awards and recognition.
Yasgar served over six years in the Navy and retired from the Air Force Reserve after serving over 22 years of military service. Military assignments include service with an anti-submarine patrol squadron, the Pentagon and local Naval Air Reserve and Air Force Reserve units. After leaving active duty, Yasgar worked at the legacy Minnegasco Gas Company’s engineering department and later at human resource supervisor with the Air Force. Department of Homeland Security/National Hiring Center at Ft. Snelling was Yasgar’s next career move until the opportunity came to work at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) which serves as the chief human resources agency and personnel policy manager for the federal government. Yasgar retired in 2013, as a lead program analyst specializing in managing a myriad of federal entry-level assessment contracts.
As a supervisor he said he received a variety of performance awards and recognition for his leadership achievements. As a lead program analyst, Yasgar, often received recognition for his ability to work within the budget limits, identify potential problem issues and potential solutions, and exceed his customer’s needs earning him respect as a “trusted partner.” His work with state and federal agencies in D.C. and throughout the U.S., such as Department of Defense; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms; Department of Homeland Security/CBP, and Bureau of Labor Statistics gave ample opportunity to apply risk management techniques to anticipate problems and use sound reasoning to arrive at sound and safe conclusions and find alternative solutions to complex problems in which he said his supervisors would identify problem solving as one of Yasgar’s strongest traits.
For over 30 years Yasgar served and continues serving on the Armed Forces Service Center’s Board of Directors at MSP Airport where he held a variety of the board’s officer and committee positions. He also volunteers as a shift volunteer at the center, a troop greeter, and is the center’s volunteer coordinator. Other previous local community involvement includes serving as an assistant Scoutmaster of his son’s Lakeville Boy Scout Troop 261 (and his family continues to enjoy camping and the outdoors), Minnesota ARC mentor where he devoted many hours each week to accompany individuals with disabilities to recreational and dinner events, and he has solicited volunteers to accompany him for local fundraising activities for the local public broadcasting station.
Awards include a Navy Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Meritorious Service Medal (with three devices), Armed Forces Reserve Medal (w/M device), Sailor of the Quarter (two times), Outstanding Senior NCO of the Year, 4th AF Outstanding Personnel Manager of the Year, Civil Servant of the Year, and numerous letters and certificates of commendation and appreciation.
