To help drive toward the future of clean transportation, Xcel Energy proposed this week new and enhanced electric vehicle (EV) charging programs and high-speed public charging options in Minnesota and Wisconsin to make charging at home and on the go easy, fast and more affordable for customers, it said in a press release.
The plan also includes new EV programs and solutions supporting businesses, multi-family buildings, community charging, transit and electric school buses.
”Transportation is the largest source of carbon emissions in the U.S., and our plan supports Minnesota’s target of having 20% of light duty vehicles in our state be electric by 2030 – not only because it reduces emissions and delivers cleaner air, but because charging an EV at home is the equivalent of about a $1 per gallon when charging overnight,” said Chris Clark, president, Xcel Energy Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, in a press release. “This means real savings for drivers and, importantly, our plan positions both Xcel Energy and the Upper Midwest as a national leader in accessible, affordable charging options through innovative customer programs and infrastructure.”
In 2021, the company launched a record 14 new clean transportation programs in Colorado and Minnesota, and this year, rolled out a suite of new EV programs for customers in New Mexico. The new programs are in addition to those already offered to customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
This current proposal would add about 750 high-speed charging stations across Minnesota and Wisconsin, including up to about 1,500 charging ports total by 2026. The company will work with interested communities and site hosts on locations for charging stations in both urban and rural areas, particularly along interstates, state highways and other traffic corridors.
“Interest in EVs continues to grow and the expansion of both private and public charging will help customers address range anxiety and achieve significant savings on their transportation costs while delivering cleaner air for everyone,” said Mark Stoering, president, Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan.
In Minnesota, an electric school bus pilot is also proposed, as part of the company’s partnerships, research and innovation initiative. Pending regulatory approval, the 32 buses will be used in a vehicle-to-grid demonstration project to help maximize the benefits of electric buses to schools and to the electric grid.
To continue driving progress on clean transportation, Xcel Energy also announced a new zero-carbon transportation vision that drives toward providing the infrastructure and energy to run all vehicles in its service area on carbon-free electricity or other clean energy by 2050. The new vision complements the company’s interim goal of enabling one out of five vehicles in the areas it serves to be electric by 2030.
Expanding the company’s transportation vision supports its overall goal to become a net-zero energy provider by 2050.
