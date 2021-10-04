“I was in the U.S. Army Air Corp; it came before the U.S. Air Force,” says the spry and witty William (Bill) York-Critchley when talking about his military service.
William York-Critchley served in a photoreconnaissance unit during World War II. He is the oldest member of the Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594. On his 96th birthday, Sept. 21, the Post honored him with two plaques, which read:
“This Commendation is awarded for your commitment to serving in the United States Army Air Corps in WWII in the name of Freedom and Democracy, and for courageously protecting our Liberty and Independence.”
One plaque is for his residence and the other for the community Wall of Heroes.
