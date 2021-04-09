Lisa Carlson, principal of Woodland Elementary School in Eagan, was elected by her peers to serve as president-elect of the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA) in a statewide election.
She will assume this responsibility on July 1, 2021, and serve a two-year term as president-elect, followed by a two-year term as MESPA President, and finally a one-year term as past-president.
The Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association strives to be the leadership resource for elementary and middle-level principals and a strong leading voice for public education. MESPA is committed to ensuring a high quality of education for all children through strengthening and enhancing the principal’s role as educational leaders in our schools. MESPA currently services over 800 principals and has represented Minnesota’s principals since 1950. MESPA is affiliated with the National Association of Elementary School Principals and its 20,000 members nationwide.
“We are thrilled to have Lisa Carlson as our president-elect for MESPA,” said Jon Millerhagen, Executive Director of MESPA. “She has extensive experience leading the association as chair of our Membership Committee and Institute Exhibits and a member of our Educational Advisory Committee. Her experience and participation in MESPA runs deep. All of this experience is grounded in extraordinary people skills. We often hear Lisa express, ‘let’s give them a little love and support,’ to whoever might need it. Lisa’s enjoyable personality, exceptional knowledge of the principalship, and broad knowledge of equity learning position her superbly to lead the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association.”
During MESPA’s Annual Meeting of the Membership, held virtually via Zoom this year, Carlson addressed MESPA members in her candidacy speech and emphasized the importance of making connections, “I’ve served as your membership chair for the past five years, and my goal was to make sure you were never alone,” she said. “Being a principal is the greatest job in the world, but we can’t do it alone. I want MESPA to be your conduit to making connections and meaningful friendships with people that will support you and lift you up.”
In her candidate statement, she wrote, “As an accomplished, visionary leader in the public education sector with over 15 years of operational, planning, administrative, and financial management experience, I am well prepared to significantly contribute to the membership to ensure that we are doing everything in our control to ultimately serve our students at the highest levels.”
Carlson continued, “I believe that as a school staff and community, we must collaboratively work toward a shared mission and vision: to support administrators and schools in educating ALL students at high levels. I believe our job is to do whatever it takes to work collaboratively as educators so that our students can learn the things they need to learn.”
Carlson became an elementary principal in 2004 at Woodland Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Bemidji State University, a Master of Arts from Saint Mary’s University, and a Certificate of K-12 Administrative Licensure from the University of Saint Mary’s. She is currently serving MESPA as chair of the Membership Committee.
