Eagan’s newest park amenity will officially open at 5 p.m. June 15 when Mayor Mike Maguire, joined by Eagan City Council members, city leaders, and Parks and Recreation staff host the grand opening of the new inclusive play space at Woodhaven Park.
Officials will cut a ribbon to re-open the park and highlight the sensory-rich, accessible, all-inclusive, playground and Bankshot basketball court. Families from across the region are invited to explore and enjoy this special park space, with unique, colorful equipment to accommodate every child, regardless of abilities.
Accessible playgrounds allow children to learn and play on a variety of playground equipment, according to a release from the city.
“We know that inclusive playgrounds teach life lessons like understanding, cooperation, empathy and leadership to children of all abilities,” said Andrew Pimental, Eagan’s director of parks and recreation. “We worked together with community members, organizations and playground designers to build what we believe is one of the biggest, most inclusive play spaces in the state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.