Woodhaven Park to open June 15.

Eagan’s newest park amenity will officially open at 5 p.m. June 15 when Mayor Mike Maguire, joined by Eagan City Council members, city leaders, and Parks and Recreation staff host the grand opening of the new inclusive play space at Woodhaven Park.

Officials will cut a ribbon to re-open the park and highlight the sensory-rich, accessible, all-inclusive, playground and Bankshot basketball court. Families from across the region are invited to explore and enjoy this special park space, with unique, colorful equipment to accommodate every child, regardless of abilities.

Accessible playgrounds allow children to learn and play on a variety of playground equipment, according to a release from the city.

“We know that inclusive playgrounds teach life lessons like understanding, cooperation, empathy and leadership to children of all abilities,” said Andrew Pimental, Eagan’s director of parks and recreation. “We worked together with community members, organizations and playground designers to build what we believe is one of the biggest, most inclusive play spaces in the state.”

