Minnesota Valley Christian Women’s Connection will have a luncheon Thursday, Jan. 9, at Lost Spur Golf and Event Center, 2750 Sibley Memorial Highway 13, Eagan, from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. Cost for lunch is $20 inclusive.

Guest speaker will be Paula Zukowski who will offer the talk “A Real Fixer Upper.”

She will speak about how one woman found healing and restoration from a fractured childhood and addiction to alcohol.

A special feature will be Melanie Vejadani from Olivia’s Organic Café.

She will share about her future plans for her new business in Burnsville.

Reservations and cancellations to Jan 651-434-5795 or tjmorse2@comcast.net.

The event is sponsored by Stonecroft - www.stonecroft.org.

