The Minnesota Valley Christian Women’s Connection will have its next luncheon 12 noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Lost Spur Golf & Event Center, 2750 Sibley Memorial Highway 13, Eagan.
Lunch costs $20 and is inclusive.
The speaker will be Arlene Gabrielson, who will share “What’s In A Name.” She will discuss the abuse she endured, depression, shame, grace, forgiveness and God’s marriage-saving miracles.
The annual Fall Auction Fundraiser will be the special feature. It is the group’s only fundraiser of the year. Articles for sale will include crafts, homemade blessings, baked goods, gift cards, holiday items, and florals. The silent auction begins at 11:30 a.m. and the live auction will be after lunch.
Reservations and cancellations to Jan at 651-434-5795 or tjmorse2@comcast.net. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.