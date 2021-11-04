The Minnesota Valley Christian Women’s Connection will have its next luncheon 12 noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Lost Spur Golf & Event Center, 2750 Sibley Memorial Highway 13, Eagan.

Lunch costs $20 and is inclusive.

The speaker will be Arlene Gabrielson, who will share “What’s In A Name.” She will discuss the abuse she endured, depression, shame, grace, forgiveness and God’s marriage-saving miracles.

The annual Fall Auction Fundraiser will be the special feature. It is the group’s only fundraiser of the year. Articles for sale will include crafts, homemade blessings, baked goods, gift cards, holiday items, and florals. The silent auction begins at 11:30 a.m. and the live auction will be after lunch.

Reservations and cancellations to Jan at 651-434-5795 or tjmorse2@comcast.net. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft.

