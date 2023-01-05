Women’s Connection to be held at Lost Spur Jan 5, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Minnesota Valley Christian Women’s Connection will have its next luncheon 12 noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Lost Spur Golf & Event Center, 2750 Sibley Memorial Highway 13, Eagan. Lunch costs $25 and is inclusive. The speaker will be Judy Misesner sharing the message of Hats Off to You. This floral designer shares about the many hats that a mother wears. She will also give a History of Hats style show. Reservations and cancellations to Jan at 651-434-5795 or tjmorse2@comcast.net. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Judy Misesner Minnesota Valley Christian Women's Connection Eagan Dakota County Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Lightning’s McGrath will continue family legacy at U of M Ten apply for Lakeville City Council seat: Appointment expected in January New Burnsville fire station wins design award Year in review: Apple Valley sees continued development in 2022 Craig urges U.S. postmaster general to address 2nd District mail issues E-editions Dakota County Tribune Dec 30, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Dec 30, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Dec 30, 2022 0
