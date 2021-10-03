On Sept. 25, more than 130 women gathered at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lakeville for a women’s conference, sponsored by the Relief Society, the church-sponsored women’s organization and one of the oldest and largest women’s organizations in the world. The conference aimed to connect women through speakers, music, classes and service.
“No matter how different we are from one another, we are all needed and loved,” said Natalie Christensen of Lakeville and the local Relief Society president. “Each of us can be changed for the better by connecting and serving with other people.”
The conference was conducted in both English and Spanish, making it accessible to women from 11 area congregations.
“We were thrilled with the turnout and loved meeting new friends,” Christensen said.
Classes focused on connection: connecting with heaven; connecting with a spouse; and repairing connections. Women also served their local communities by making blankets, cards, fidgets and tray favors.
Lisa Flake, of Apple Valley and a JustServe.org specialist, helped coordinate the service projects for the conference, which will benefit Haven of Hope shelter in Red Wing, Operation Gratitude, and The Hope Center in Faribault.
The tray favors will go to patients in M Health Fairview hospitals.
“JustServe is our largest partner organization and has been awesome to work with,” said Pamela Mills, volunteer manager for M Health Fairview. “We very much appreciate the cute origami and other favors to put on the patient meal trays. They are bringing many smiles to our patients.”
Fairview is in constant need of tray favors and anyone can help in this effort. Go to JustServe.org to find service opportunities, many of which can be done remotely.
