A 31-year-old woman died on Sunday night at Hennepin County Medical Center after she suffered a gunshot wound in Lakeville, according to a release from the Lakeville Police Department. 

After being called to the scene in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse, 9800 217th St. W., at approximately 6:51 p.m., first responders attempted to save the woman’s life before she was transported to the hospital with what was described as a life-threatening injury. 

