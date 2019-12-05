Master-at-Arms Seaman Sinex Men, from Apple Valley, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) security department, mans the helm after being named “Wolverine of the Day.” Men is being recognized for his above and beyond support of Ford’s security department’s mission.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.