Witte wins open seat in Lakeville's 57B

Tad Johnson Nov 10, 2022

Incumbents elected in other state races, City Council

Incumbents won Lakeville city and state legislative contests, and Republican Jeff Witte won an open seat in the new boundaries of House District 57B after results were tabulated in Tuesday's election.

Witte finished with 10,466 votes or 51.61% to DFL candidate Erin Preese's 9,790 votes or 48.28%.

Republican state Sen. Zach Duckworth and Rep. Jon Koznick handily won reelection in Senate 57 and House 57A, respectively.

Duckworth had 24,258 votes or 58.61% to DFL candidate Jackie Craig's 17,106 votes or 41.33%.

Koznick had 13,039 votes or 62.53% to DFL candidate Greg Henningsen's 7,792 votes or 37.36%.

Duckworth was elected to his second term. Koznick was elected to his fifth term.

Lakeville City Council members Joshua Lee and Michelle Volk were the top two vote-getters for two seats.

Volk earned 15,727 votes or 33.19% and Joshua Lee had 13,059 votes or 27.56%.

Richard Henderson was third with 12,277 or 25.91%; Abdi Abdulle had 3,613 or 7.63%; and Hesham (Sham) Shaaban Abdel-Khaled had 2,536 or 5.35%.

Luke Hellier, who was running unopposed for mayor, received 22,975 votes or 97.76%.

There were 527 write-in votes for mayor.

With the election of Hellier to mayor, the City Council will determine a process to fill Hellier's vacated council seat.

Current Mayor Doug Anderson did not seek reelection. The other member of the five-member council is John Bermel.

Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
